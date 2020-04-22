Coronavirus - South Africa: North West releases Coronavirus COVID-19 statistics
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as announced by Minister of Health Dr. Zweli Mkhize on Monday, 20 April 2020 is 25. Rustenburg in Bojanala Platinum District is the Provincial epicenter with 12 of the 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Three patients are in hospital.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
|
DISTRICT
|
CASES
|
Bojanala Platinum District
|
17
|
Rustenburg
|
12
|
Hartebeespoort
|
4
|
Brits
|
1
|
Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District
|
05
|
Klerksdorp
|
04
|
Potchefstroom
|
01
|
Ngaka Modiri Molema District
|
02
|
Mahikeng
|
02
|
Dr. Ruth Sekgomotsi Mompati District
|
01
|
Bloemhof
|
01
Thirteen COVID-19 confirmed positive persons have recovered. Ten recovered persons are in Bojanala District, two in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District and one in Ngaka Modiri Molema District.
Issued by: North West HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.