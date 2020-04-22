Coronavirus - South Africa: North West releases Coronavirus COVID-19 statistics

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as announced by Minister of Health Dr. Zweli Mkhize on Monday, 20 April 2020 is 25. Rustenburg in Bojanala Platinum District is the Provincial epicenter with 12 of the 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Three patients are in hospital.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

DISTRICT CASES Bojanala Platinum District 17 Rustenburg 12 Hartebeespoort 4 Brits 1 Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District 05 Klerksdorp 04 Potchefstroom 01 Ngaka Modiri Molema District 02 Mahikeng 02 Dr. Ruth Sekgomotsi Mompati District 01 Bloemhof 01

Thirteen COVID-19 confirmed positive persons have recovered. Ten recovered persons are in Bojanala District, two in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District and one in Ngaka Modiri Molema District.

Issued by: North West Health



