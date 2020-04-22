There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,592 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (21st April 2020)

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe Download logo

Today, a total of 841 tests were done as detailed in table 1 below, giving a total of 4159 screening and diagnostic tests done to date.

Table 1. Distribution of tests done today

Province

No. of tests done

Mash. West

30

Mat. North

17

Manicaland

94

Masvingo

3

Mash. East

29

Mash. Central

113

Mat. South

102

Midlands

63

Harare

158

Bulawayo

232

TOTAL

841

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has twenty-eight confirmed cases, including two recoveries and three deaths.

Table 2. Number of confirmed cases to date

Province

No. of Confirmed Cases

Matabeleland North

1

Bulawayo

10

Harare

13*

Mashonaland East

4

Total

28

*More details on the 3 new confirmed cases to follow.

As at 21.00hrs on 21 April 2020, from the 93 PCR results received from the NMRL, 3 were positive for COVID-19. Results for 65 samples are still pending.

All the PCR tests done in Bulawayo today, were negative for COVID-19.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.

When you use a mask, cover your mouth and nose, and make sure that there are no gaps between your face and the mask. Avoid touching the mask while using it, if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If masks are not used correctly, they can be a source of infection.

For assistance. please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
Distribution channels: Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.