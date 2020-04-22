Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (21st April 2020)

Today, a total of 841 tests were done as detailed in table 1 below, giving a total of 4159 screening and diagnostic tests done to date.

Table 1. Distribution of tests done today

Province No. of tests done Mash. West 30 Mat. North 17 Manicaland 94 Masvingo 3 Mash. East 29 Mash. Central 113 Mat. South 102 Midlands 63 Harare 158 Bulawayo 232 TOTAL 841

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has twenty-eight confirmed cases, including two recoveries and three deaths.

Table 2. Number of confirmed cases to date

Province No. of Confirmed Cases Matabeleland North 1 Bulawayo 10 Harare 13* Mashonaland East 4 Total 28

*More details on the 3 new confirmed cases to follow.

As at 21.00hrs on 21 April 2020, from the 93 PCR results received from the NMRL, 3 were positive for COVID-19. Results for 65 samples are still pending.

All the PCR tests done in Bulawayo today, were negative for COVID-19.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.

When you use a mask, cover your mouth and nose, and make sure that there are no gaps between your face and the mask. Avoid touching the mask while using it, if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If masks are not used correctly, they can be a source of infection.

For assistance. please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.



