Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikesmarket will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1348.3 million by 2025, from $ 1054.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

48V

36V

Others

48 V type accounts for 48% of the largest market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Public Transport

Others

Households accounted for 76 percent of the market share

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BMZ

Yamaha

Samsung SDI

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

LG Chem

BOSCH

Shimano

Panasonic

Brose Fahrzeugteile

AllCell Technology

Phylion

Tianjin Lishen Battery

ChilWee

Tianneng

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes by Company

4 Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

