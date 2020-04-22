Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikesmarket will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1348.3 million by 2025, from $ 1054.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
48V
36V
Others
48 V type accounts for 48% of the largest market share.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household
Public Transport
Others
Households accounted for 76 percent of the market share
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BMZ
Yamaha
Samsung SDI
Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
LG Chem
BOSCH
Shimano
Panasonic
Brose Fahrzeugteile
AllCell Technology
Phylion
Tianjin Lishen Battery
ChilWee
Tianneng
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes by Company
4 Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
