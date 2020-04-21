When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 21, 2020 FDA Publish Date: April 21, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat, soy, milk, fish, and eggs Company Name: Buckhead Meat and Seafood of Houston, Inc., a Sysco Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Buckhead Meat and Seafood of Houston, Inc. Product Description: Product Description Frozen Flounder Stuffed with Seafood

Company Announcement

Buckhead Meat and Seafood of Houston, Inc., a Sysco Company, is voluntarily recalling a small quantity of frozen Flounder Stuffed with Seafood because its labeling inadvertently did not identify the following allergens in the product: wheat, soy, milk, fish, and eggs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat, soy, milk, fish, or eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Flounder Stuffed with Seafood was sold to a limited number of consumers between April 1, 2020 and April 16, 2020 at various locations across the Harris County, Texas area. Nearly all customers who purchased the product have been notified directly, however the purchasers of less than 25 cases (75lbs) of the product have not been identified or notified.

The product is packaged in a brown cardboard box with the product name "FLOUNDER STUFFED W SEAFOOD FRZN." The Item Number is 7126763. The Pack Dates on the label range from 03/31/20 to 04/15/20.

Customers with allergies or sensitivities to wheat, soy, milk, fish, or eggs should discard the product or contact Buckhead Meat and Seafood of Houston to return it for a full refund.

To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported. The issue was identified by a company employee while evaluating the product. Buckhead Meat and Seafood of Houston is working collaboratively with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this recall.

Buckhead Meat and Seafood of Houston takes the safety and integrity of the products it distributes seriously. Buckhead Meat and Seafood of Houston regrets any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause.

Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact Cecilia Delgado at: Cecilia.Delgado@BuckheadMeat.com or by phone at 281-405-3235 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.