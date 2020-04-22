Secretary Azar Statement on Confirmation of Rear Admiral Weahkee as IHS Director

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed, by voice vote, Rear Admiral Michael Weahkee to serve as Director of the Indian Health Service for four years. HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

“Admiral Weahkee has already demonstrated strong leadership at the helm of the Indian Health Service. I congratulate him on being formally confirmed to the position of IHS Director today and thank the Senate for confirming him during this crucial time. He has played a vital role in improving quality across IHS and strengthening our government-to-government relationship with tribes. As we combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already posed a serious threat to Indian Country, I am thankful to have Admiral Weahkee leading IHS and overseeing the work being done by heroic IHS staff on the front lines.”