Company Announcement Date: April 21, 2020 FDA Publish Date: April 21, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sulfites Company Name: Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. is recalling a single production lot of 5.5oz cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink (listed below) because it may contain undeclared sulfites, which were erroneously added by a contract manufacturer. Sulfites are a common preservative added to many food products; however, consumers who have sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of allergic reactions if consumed. Most people will not experience any effect if they consume this ingredient. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The 5.5oz cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink were distributed to retail supermarkets, retail wholesalers and online retailers. The single lot of product in question is sold in boxes containing six 5.5oz cans and will have any of the following code information:

Lot: MH0030LPK4

Pack Case UPC: 03120003782 4

Can UPC: 03120003682 7

GTIN Case 0003120023682 1

GTIN Case 0003120024682 0

Best Before Date: 24JAN21

Dates of Distribution: 21FEB2020 through 16APR20

The recall was initiated after the contract manufacturer revealed their error, subsequent to a root cause investigation of consumer complaints regarding an “off” odor in the identified lot. Analysis by the food safety and quality personnel revealed that sulfites were added to the identified lot of product erroneously by a contract manufacturer. Such sulfites are not part of the product formula and were not declared on the label. This is an isolated incident. No other Ocean Spray® products are affected by the recall. Ocean Spray is dedicated to providing safe, high-quality products.

Consumers who have purchased the 5.5 oz cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink that contain the code information listed above are urged to please take a picture of the “best before date” code on the bottom of the can and then destroy the product. The picture should be sent to casupport@oceanspray.com. The Ocean Spray Consumer Hotline can be reached at 1-800-662-3263, weekdays 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.ET, or via the email provided 24/7, for a coupon replacement and/or for alternate methods to submitting the picture.