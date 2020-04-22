Match Health Academy Launches Innovative Video-Based Courses on Respiratory Health

Match Health Academy's online courses, available free of charge for the next 30 days, empower users to take control of their health. Asthma Essentials is one of three new courses available from Match Health Academy.

The courses, covering asthma, COPD and sleep apnea, empower users to seek the best and most contemporary care for conditions that chronically affect well-being

We’re passionate about helping people find the ‘perfect matches’ for their health needs by supplying information on the most relevant, convenient and up-to-date treatment options.” — Kavita Bouknight, co-founder of Match Health

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Match Health, LLC has launched its new Match Health Academy, an online platform with expert-led courses to help patients and their families better understand their chronic health conditions, improve awareness of the latest innovations in treatments and access helpful resources. The Academy has launched its first three courses, all related to respiratory health: Asthma Essentials COPD Essentials and Sleep Apnea Essentials . The courses will be made available free of charge for the next 30 days.“Navigating health conditions is a universal experience, which can be challenging, time-consuming and frustrating,” said Kavita Bouknight, co-founder of Match Health. “Match Health Academy is an outgrowth of our desire to address known barriers to health literacy and empower our users in the process. We’re passionate about helping people find the ‘perfect matches’ for their health needs by supplying information on the most relevant, convenient and up-to-date treatment options. During this time of global health crisis, it is even clearer that knowledge of how to address respiratory conditions is critically important.”In contrast to other online sources for health information that rely on text and are notoriously difficult to navigate, Match Health Academy presents content through a streamlined, user-friendly interface. Courses are led by medical experts and incorporate original animations and high-impact visuals. This results in engaging videos that are designed to maximize learning. In addition to educational content on traditional approaches, Match Health Academy provides comprehensive insights on breakthrough and alternative therapies, devices, wearables and lifestyle changes, which are not discussed on other platforms.Upcoming courses will address a range of cardiovascular conditions, including atrial fibrillation, heart valve disease and coronary artery disease. To learn more about these courses and sign up free of charge, visit www.matchhealthacademy.com About Match Health AcademyMatch Health Academy is an online learning platform with self-paced courses designed to help patients and their families improve their understanding of health conditions, drive awareness of available treatment options, and provide access to helpful resources. The Academy was created by Match Health, LLC, a company founded by Kavita and Omari Bouknight, a wife and husband team with more than 30 years of experience in the health innovation space. The company specializes in finding the latest in health innovations and technologies. Learn more at www.matchhealthacademy.com



