Marie Diamond, Feng Shui Master, to Participate in the World Prosper Summit, a Free Live and Interactive Online Event

Marie Diamond, Feng Shui Master World Prosper Summit

“You'll have the opportunity to join us in a private online community to network and build relationships with like-minded people all across the globe!”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world around us seems to be in chaos and fear. But that does not mean you need to choose to live in crisis mode. Today more than ever, you can make a decision to share prosperity to the world. Marie Diamond, Feng Shui Master and the only European Teacher featured in the movie “The Secret”, is thrilled to participate in the World Prosper Summit. The summit is a free, live, and interactive online event that unites 7 Stars of “The Secret” and other thought leaders. They have come together on a mission in response to the global crisis to share their wisdom and strategies for creating a life of joy, abundance and prosperity even through times of turbulence.

“Join us for this one-of-a-kind lineup of world leading transformational teachers and experts. Our speakers are considered the very best in their industries and leaders in their fields,” states Marie Diamond.

The World Prosper Summit has assembled the world's very best minds in the field of personal development, health, relationships, wealth, branding, communications and success. New York Times bestselling authors, international speakers, and leadership icons join the 7 Stars of the hit movie “The Secret”. The Online Seminar will be live on April 24th and 25th from 11 AM to 6 PM EST. Marie Diamond will share with the participants how your office can help you manifest prosperity, especially in this time of isolation. You will be able to ask questions since the event is live and interactive.

“Now, more than ever, the world needs hope, opportunity and positivity. Register now to join us and be sure to share this invitation with as many others as you can.” states Marie Diamond. “You'll have the opportunity to join us in a private online community to network and build relationships with like-minded people all across the globe!”

The live event is 100% free to attend. There is no cost and no credit card needed. All you need to do is register. The speakers have gathered on a mission to share much needed positivity in today's world, so sign up today. After you register, you'll be sent login instructions via email. Positivity is meant to be shared. After you register, be sure to share your link with others to register and attend free. You'll get special bonuses and entered into a prize draw for sharing the World Prosper Summit on your social media.

Join Marie Diamond, John Assaraf, Joe Vitale, Dr. John Gray, Loral Langemeier, Hale Dwoskin and many more amazing thought leaders at the Free World Prosper Summit. Details are below.

The World Prosper Summit:

April 24 & 25, 2020

11:00 AM EST to 6:00 PM EST Each Day.

SIGN UP FOR FREE HERE https://upvir.al/ref/YC37542126/

-----------------------------

Marie Diamond

https://mariediamond.com/about-me/

Since her childhood experience, Marie Diamond has lived like a Magical Live. Her life reads like a magical story where she manifested her most incredible dreams, living in all her favorite places in the world, meeting and helping millions of people worldwide. For the last 25 years she has been the Spiritual mentor and Feng Shui Master of hundreds of thousands of students worldwide, top public speakers, international best-selling authors, celebrities in the music and movie industry, politicians and top athletes.

She has become a global household name in the field of the Law of Attraction and Self Help, using the Energy Systems of Feng Shui, Dowsing, Law of Attraction and Meditation. Recognized as a Global Energy master, she is known for her love for people and her ability to explain very complicated spiritual and energy knowledge in a practical and down to earth way. She is a successful spiritual businesswoman that loves being a mom of 3 children and enjoying her journey with her husband of 30 years.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.