Food blogger re-invents Mediterranean recipes for you to try during the lockdown

Amira’s Pantry is a food blog with unique recipes for those who love the fresh flavors of the Mediterranean cuisine with Middle Eastern fusion.

PARKER, COLORADO, USA, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The coronavirus and lockdown have turned food into a hot topic in most homes right now. Trying to meet the challenges of shopping less, staying at home more while also juggling household chores with work, cooking and being a teacher to younger children is taking its toll on the nerves and imagination of all concerned.Either it’s because of boredom or the need to eat, but quarantine has brought out an innate creativity in many people. Everyone has more time available to read blogs or watch cooking shows on TV and the inspiration is there, but they need practical recipes that are also fast to prepare, tasty and flavors that the whole family will enjoy.Work and family demands have changed the eating habits of most families across the globe, and during lockdown many have discovered that preparing a meal together from scratch is a rewarding way for them to reconnect. Initially, children may express their desire for a fast-food meal or for pre-prepared meals like fish fingers or chicken nuggets, but if the whole family prepare at least one meal a day together, it won’t be long before even the fussiest eater will appreciate the effort that goes into a home-cooked meal and realize it is far healthier and flavorsome.Amira was born and raised in Egypt, and her culinary experiences were vast as they were influenced by many cultures. Egyptian cuisine has many similarities to the foods eaten across its neighboring Mediterranean countries including Italy, Turkey, Greece, and even France. Her travels to the Gulf area and her friendships with people from various cultures exposed her to flavors from countries as far afield as India, Pakistan and Morocco and those closer to Egypt like Syria, Palestine, Iraq, and Libya. Anyone who knows the cultures of all these countries will know that there is always loads of food at any get-together.Understanding the challenges of keeping a family happy during the pandemic, Amira has three boys of her own, she has set out to re-invent popular Mediterranean recipes. Her aim is to please even the fussiest eaters and to make her recipes easy to follow, even by those that have little cooking experience.Not a stranger to making new discoveries, Amira admits that she only found her passion for cooking and baking when she moved to Colorado from Egypt a few years back. She had to adapt her mom’s recipes to the ingredients that are available hers, and as her confidence grew, she experimented intensely with flavors and spice combinations.Amira insists that it’s difficult to please everyone, “If someone has many palates to please, it can be a struggle. It’s not always easy to convince the kids to eat my food, because like all children they were crazy about the choices they have at the school cafeteria.”Amira adds, “I create recipes hoping to introduce new flavors of old favorites and creative new, easier ways to prepare them.”Right now, everyone is concentrating on putting healthy food on their tables with family-style meals that everyone in the family can enjoy. Repeating the same recipes over and over can be repetitive so Amira tries to take firm favorites like chicken and to introduce different ways to prepare them.These are the three re-invented recipes that Amira has created to inspire every family to try right now. They are easy to prepare with ingredients that are readily available and are delicious and packed with flavors.• Shish Kabob (An all-time favorite)All meals need a bit of planning and Amira advises that a shopping and cooking list are essential to the keep time spent in the supermarket and kitchen to a minimum. This is important for the multi-tasking required at a time where everyone must be kept content and busy enough so that there are no temper flare-ups.About Amira’s Pantry: Tasty and creative recipes don’t need follow a trend because they become family favorites. Before she posts or prints any recipe, it has been tried and tested on family and friends until perfected. Amira has featured on and worked with NPR, Food Insider, Aljazeera, Al Arabiya, Tripsavvy and many more.



