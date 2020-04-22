iQSTEL (OTC: $IQST) Brings 5 Blockchain Nodes Online, Begins Extensive ‘Live’ 24/7 Simulation Ahead of Beta Launch

QSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) is pleased to announce the next phase in the Mobile Number Portability App (MNPA) development is underway.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking #Blockchain #Stock News iQSTEL (OTC: $IQST) Brings 5 Blockchain Nodes Online, Begins Extensive ‘Live’ 24/7 Simulation of Mobile Number Portability Application Ahead of Beta Launch; @IQstel(Investorideas.com)Newswire, Blockchaininvestorideas.com)- Blockchain Stock News - iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) is pleased to announce the next phase in the Mobile Number Portability App (MNPA) development is underway.itsBchain has completed the installation of the MNPA software on 5 blockchain nodes. An Artificial Intelligence (AI) system, developed by itsBchain, is currently running human behavior simulations 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, ahead of the Beta release to various Tier-1 (Vodafone, Telefonica, Millicom, etc) and other telco clients.As noted previously, changing carriers and maintaining the same number is still processed via an archaic ‘days to weeks’ 2-party verification system. itsBchain’s MNPA system will allow for near instant number portability by the client, no longer requiring the telcos to initiate the transfer. According to Statista, the global smartphone user base surpassed the 3 billion mark in Feb of this year with over 500 mobile network operators according to Telecoms Networks.“itsBchain programmers have seen fantastic results from the ongoing testing feedback. This is a ‘full on’ stress test of the complete system using internally developed AI ‘human behavior’ code.” commented Mr. Iglesias, iQSTEL´s CEO. “Due to Latin America’s accelerated mobile market growth rate, itsBchain is using the Colombian Mobile Telecommunications market as the initial AI systems market simulation.”About iQSTEL Inc.:iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a Publicly Listed Company in US. iQSTEL is a leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Service Provider offering a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, enterprise market, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries ( www.etelix.com www.itsBchain.com ) offers a “one-stop-shop” for international and domestic VoIP services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based payment and phone number mobility platforms to international and domestic Tier-1 carrier for VoIP, SMS, and Data.About Etelix.com USA, LLC:Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com About SwissLink Carrier AG:SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com About QGlobal SMS LLC.:QGlobal SMS LLC www.qglobalsms.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. QGlobal SMS is a USA based company founded in 2020 specialized in international and domestic SMS termination, with emphasis on the Applications to Person (A2P) and Person to Person (P2P) for Wholesale Carrier Market and Corporate Market in US. QGlobal SMS has commercial presence in Europe, USA and Latin America. QGlobal SMS has robust international interconnection with Tier1 SMS Aggregators, guarantying its customers high quality and low termination rates, over more than 100 countries worldwide.About itsBchain LLC.:itsBchain LLC www.itsBchain.com is a 75% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. itsBchain is a blockchain technology developer and solution provider, with a strong focus on the telecom sector. The company is the final stage of development of a series of blockchain solutions aimed at using the blockchain ledger and smart contract solutions to enable more efficiency, quickness in execution and fraud-prevention in the telco industry. Specifically, the company is developing a solution that will enable users and carriers to transfer mobile phone numbers with just a few clicks, allowing users and carriers the ability to transfer retail users from one mobile carrier to another instantly. Additionally, the company is finalizing a carrier-grade marketplace solution to procure payments between carriers for cross-traffic of VoIP, SMS and data realtime as traffic is crossed between carriers. This marketplace will allow for instant payment settlement as well as the prevention of fraud between carriers.Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. 