TrustCo is Pleased to Report First Quarter 2020 Results; Net Income of $13.3 Million and 6.7% Average Residential Loan Growth Year over Year

/EIN News/ -- GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced first quarter 2020 net income of $13.3 million or $0.138 diluted earnings per share. Average residential loan growth increased 6.7% or $226.7 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter 2019.



Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “First and foremost, I hope you and your families are healthy and safe during this difficult time. Please know we are committed to being a pillar in our community for all. Providing Home Town Service will always remain constant in this time of uncertainty. It’s been hard, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to those on the front lines from medical centers to food banks that are providing the necessary services for those affected physically, emotionally, and financially by COVID-19.”

TrustCo has created a “COVID-19 Fund” and will donate time and financial support to front line organizations across the communities we serve. In addition, to support our borrowers experiencing economic hardships, we have launched a “COVID-19 Financial Relief Program.” This program includes loan modifications, such as deferments on residential and commercial loans by request, and short-term reduced-rate personal loans of up to $5,000. TrustCo is also working with the Small Business Administration to offer federal relief to our small business clients through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The beginning of 2020 saw continued loan and deposit growth. Our focus on traditional lending criteria and conservative balance sheet management has produced consistent earnings while maintaining strong liquidity and growing capital. This approach allowed us to continue to expand our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions. Though the pandemic has created an uncertain future, we are well-positioned to help our customers through this economic disruption and turmoil. We continue to hire across our locations for all levels of branch staff. As we enter a traditionally busy season for residential lending, the Bank is well-positioned to deploy its existing liquidity into our residential loan portfolio and we will be paying close attention to how the market changes under current circumstances.

TrustCo saw average loans grow 5.4% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. Year over year, loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances, cash flow from investments, and the growth in funding from customer deposits. The continued shift in earning assets toward higher yielding loans has helped to manage margin compression driven by the higher cost of funds. Total average deposits are up $121.0 million or 2.8% in the first quarter 2020 compared to the prior year.

Average loans were up $209.1 million or 5.4% in the first quarter 2020 over the same period in 2019. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $226.7 million or 6.7% in the first quarter 2020, over the same period in 2019. Average deposits were up $121.0 million or 2.8% for the first quarter 2020 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was primarily the result of a $96.2 million or 18.6% increase in average money market accounts versus prior year. Excluding time deposits, total average core deposit accounts, which consist of checking, savings and money market deposits, were up $104.3 million or 3.5% for the first quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter 2019. Within core, checking balances were up $51.6 million (including interest bearing and non‑interest bearing balances).

The cost of interest bearing liabilities remained relatively flat in the first quarter 2020 from the first quarter 2019. A significant portion of our CD portfolio repriced during 2019 and in the first quarter 2020 with additional still to reprice in the second quarter. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2020 was 3.05%, down 19 basis points from 3.24% in the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to federal interest rate cuts over the same period resulting in less interest earned on our short-term funds and variable rate loans. Our growth in deposits was primarily a result of core deposit growth while remaining at relatively the same cost. Additionally, because we offered competitive shorter term rates on our time deposits in the past, we expect cost of interest bearing liabilities to continue to decrease as these reprice at lower rates.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow and manage shareholders’ equity. Average equity was up $47.2 million or 9.5% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. On this expanded equity, return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter 2020 were 1.03% and 9.87%. The Company also purchased 489 thousand shares of stock under the announced Stock Repurchase Plan. Overall expense control continues to be a key area of focus. Total operating expenses decreased by $599 thousand or 2.4% in the first quarter 2020 as compared to the first quarter 2019, driven by declines in professional services, advertising expense, and FDIC Insurance, partially offset by increases in outsourced services and ORE expenses, net.

Asset quality measures have stayed consistent. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $20.7 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $24.7 million at March 31, 2019. NPLs were equal to 0.51% of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.64% at March 31, 2019. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 222.5% at March 31, 2020, compared to 180.5% at March 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $26.0 million at March 31, 2019. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.13% as of March 31, 2020, compared to 1.09% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $46.2 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $44.3 million at December 31, 2019. The provision for loan losses increased $1.7 million to $2.0 million in the first quarter 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by the uncertainty in the current economic environment resulting from COVID-19. The Bank did not adopt “FASB Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) as of January 1, 2020 as allowed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). The Bank will adopt CECL as required by the CARES Act at the earlier of the termination of the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 or December 31, 2020. Net chargeoffs for the first quarter 2020 decreased versus the first quarter 2019, at $162 thousand from $395 thousand in the year earlier period, driven by a non performing loan sale in the prior year. The annualized net chargeoff ratio was 0.02% for the first quarter 2020, compared to 0.04% in the first quarter 2019.

At March 31, 2020 the equity to asset ratio was 10.43%, compared to 9.73% at March 31, 2019. As mentioned earlier the Bank is proud of its ability to grow shareholder value. Book value per share at March 31, 2020 was $5.68 up 9.7% compared to $5.18 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, TrustCo Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at March 31, 2020.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2020. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 1-888-339-0764. International callers must dial 1-412-902-4195. Please ask to be joined into the TrustCo Bank Corp NY / TRST call. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers), Conference Number 10142447. The call will also be audio webcast at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst200422.html , and will be available for one year.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2020, including our expectations for the repricing of our CD portfolio and the stabilizing of our net interest margin, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate and the extent to which higher expenses to fulfill operating and regulatory requirements recur or diminish over time. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.





TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY GLENVILLE, NY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 38,554 38,243 39,733 Provision for loan losses 2,000 200 300 Noninterest income 5,334 4,115 4,637 Noninterest expense 24,268 23,891 24,867 Net income 13,313 13,907 14,558 Per common share Net income per share: - Basic $ 0.138 0.143 0.150 - Diluted 0.138 0.143 0.150 Cash dividends 0.068 0.068 0.068 Book value at period end 5.68 5.55 5.18 Market price at period end 5.41 8.67 7.76 At period end Full time equivalent employees 813 814 899 Full service banking offices 148 148 148 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.03 % 1.06 1.17 Return on average equity 9.87 10.41 11.93 Efficiency (1) 56.34 57.31 56.10 Net interest spread (TE) 2.91 2.86 3.11 Net interest margin (TE) 3.05 3.02 3.24 Dividend payout ratio 49.41 47.48 45.23 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 10.42 % 10.30 9.72 Consolidated equity to assets 10.43 % 10.31 9.73 Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51 0.51 0.64 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.42 0.43 0.50 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.13 1.09 1.16 Coverage ratio (3) 2.2 x 2.1 x 1.8 x (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.

(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets.

(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.

TE = Taxable equivalent CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 42,063 42,002 41,923 41,432 41,253 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 421 609 996 821 783 State and political subdivisions 1 2 2 3 1 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 2,113 2,334 2,178 2,152 1,555 Corporate bonds 238 295 321 272 208 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 245 253 282 289 297 Other securities 6 6 6 5 5 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 3,024 3,499 3,785 3,542 2,849 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 175 184 187 209 217 Total interest on held to maturity securities 175 184 187 209 217 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 82 203 81 199 85 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,267 1,635 2,552 3,282 3,009 Total interest income 46,611 47,523 48,528 48,664 47,413 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 16 21 52 94 121 Savings 233 271 323 367 377 Money market deposit accounts 1,096 1,175 1,177 1,119 826 Time deposits 6,391 7,468 7,974 7,512 5,976 Interest on short-term borrowings 322 347 359 381 381 Total interest expense 8,058 9,282 9,885 9,473 7,681 Net interest income 38,553 38,241 38,643 39,191 39,732 Less: Provision for loan losses 2,000 200 - (341 ) 300 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 36,553 38,041 38,643 39,532 39,432 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 1,600 1,454 1,517 1,683 1,733 Fees for services to customers 2,315 2,377 2,602 2,611 2,520 Net gain on securities transactions 1,155 - - - - Other 264 284 806 620 384 Total noninterest income 5,334 4,115 4,925 4,914 4,637 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 11,373 11,743 11,725 11,711 11,451 Net occupancy expense 4,306 4,399 4,094 4,006 4,167 Equipment expense 1,802 1,768 1,689 1,709 1,902 Professional services 1,481 1,449 1,507 1,568 1,650 Outsourced services 2,075 1,925 1,875 1,875 1,925 Advertising expense 488 464 494 778 785 FDIC and other insurance 294 259 282 598 648 Other real estate expense (income), net 194 (385 ) 33 210 (24 ) Other 2,255 2,269 2,371 2,447 2,363 Total noninterest expenses 24,268 23,891 24,070 24,902 24,867 Income before taxes 17,619 18,265 19,498 19,544 19,202 Income taxes 4,306 4,358 4,790 4,877 4,644 Net income $ 13,313 13,907 14,708 14,667 14,558 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 0.138 0.143 0.152 0.152 0.150 - Diluted 0.138 0.143 0.152 0.151 0.150 Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,727 96,919 96,907 96,822 96,744 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,750 97,015 96,977 96,891 96,822 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 38,554 38,243 38,644 39,192 39,733 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 43,362 48,198 49,526 42,471 43,064 Federal funds sold and other short term investments 492,691 408,648 401,151 517,684 576,123 Total cash and cash equivalents 536,053 456,846 450,677 560,155 619,187 Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 54,970 104,512 164,490 184,448 148,292 States and political subdivisions 112 162 169 170 172 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 352,067 389,517 406,166 354,679 312,946 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 46,768 48,511 50,970 53,091 54,113 Corporate bonds 48,564 30,436 40,281 40,467 30,258 Other securities 685 685 683 685 685 Total securities available for sale 503,166 573,823 662,759 633,540 546,466 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 17,720 18,618 19,705 20,667 21,609 Total held to maturity securities 17,720 18,618 19,705 20,667 21,609 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,183 9,183 9,183 9,183 8,953 Loans: Commercial 195,805 199,499 192,443 190,507 190,347 Residential mortgage loans 3,627,121 3,583,774 3,508,647 3,428,829 3,376,193 Home equity line of credit 265,753 267,922 273,526 277,559 282,034 Installment loans 10,713 11,001 10,703 9,514 12,579 Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,099,392 4,062,196 3,985,319 3,906,409 3,861,153 Less: Allowance for loan losses 46,155 44,317 44,329 44,365 44,671 Net loans 4,053,237 4,017,879 3,940,990 3,862,044 3,816,482 Bank premises and equipment, net 34,428 34,622 34,168 34,058 34,428 Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,955 51,475 49,618 51,097 51,559 Other assets 52,905 58,876 55,369 56,926 57,637 Total assets $ 5,256,647 5,221,322 5,222,469 5,227,670 5,156,321 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand $ 480,255 463,858 453,439 432,780 408,417 Interest-bearing checking 895,254 875,672 869,101 888,433 895,099 Savings accounts 1,122,116 1,113,146 1,110,947 1,132,308 1,150,329 Money market deposit accounts 617,198 599,163 570,457 562,318 538,043 Time deposits 1,367,005 1,398,177 1,457,223 1,446,428 1,421,181 Total deposits 4,481,828 4,450,016 4,461,167 4,462,267 4,413,069 Short-term borrowings 148,090 148,666 151,095 166,746 159,778 Operating lease liabilities 54,998 56,553 54,731 56,237 56,723 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,546 27,830 29,313 26,790 25,033 Total liabilities 4,708,462 4,683,065 4,696,306 4,712,040 4,654,603 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Capital stock 100,205 100,205 100,200 100,180 100,180 Surplus 176,431 176,427 176,395 176,396 176,510 Undivided profits 294,553 288,067 280,542 272,433 264,364 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 11,392 4,461 (71 ) (1,774 ) (7,011 ) Treasury stock at cost (34,396 ) (30,903 ) (30,903 ) (31,605 ) (32,325 ) Total shareholders' equity 548,185 538,257 526,163 515,630 501,718 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,256,647 5,221,322 5,222,469 5,227,670 5,156,321 Outstanding shares (in thousands) 96,433 96,922 96,917 96,822 96,746





NONPERFORMING ASSETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Nonperforming Assets New York and other states* Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 630 816 888 905 701 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 18,570 18,407 18,275 19,633 22,343 Installment 24 3 13 1 26 Total non-accrual loans 19,224 19,226 19,176 20,539 23,070 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 27 29 30 31 33 Total nonperforming loans 19,251 19,255 19,206 20,570 23,103 Other real estate owned 1,284 1,579 2,409 2,625 1,262 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,535 20,834 21,615 23,195 24,365 Florida Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ - - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 1,492 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 Installment - - - - - Total non-accrual loans 1,492 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 1,492 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 1,492 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 Total Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 630 816 888 905 701 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 20,062 20,021 20,084 21,197 23,987 Installment 24 3 13 1 26 Total non-accrual loans 20,716 20,840 20,985 22,103 24,714 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 27 29 30 31 33 Total nonperforming loans 20,743 20,869 21,015 22,134 24,747 Other real estate owned 1,284 1,579 2,409 2,625 1,262 Total nonperforming assets $ 22,027 22,448 23,424 24,759 26,009 Quarterly Net Chargeoffs (Recoveries) New York and other states* Commercial $ 1 (1 ) (28 ) (1 ) 4 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 140 146 39 (54 ) 318 Installment 4 67 9 45 23 Total net chargeoffs $ 145 212 20 (10 ) 345 Florida Commercial $ - - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (2 ) (1 ) - (25 ) 19 Installment 19 1 16 - 31 Total net chargeoffs $ 17 - 16 (25 ) 50 Total Commercial $ 1 (1 ) (28 ) (1 ) 4 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 138 145 39 (79 ) 337 Installment 23 68 25 45 54 Total net chargeoffs $ 162 212 36 (35 ) 395 Asset Quality Ratios Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 20,743 20,869 21,015 22,134 24,747 Total nonperforming assets (1) 22,027 22,448 23,424 24,759 26,009 Total net chargeoffs (2) 162 212 36 (35 ) 395 Allowance for loan losses (1) 46,155 44,317 44,329 44,365 44,671 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.53 % 0.57 % 0.64 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.50 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.13 % 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.14 % 1.16 % Coverage ratio (1) 222.5 % 212.4 % 210.9 % 200.4 % 180.5 % Annualized net chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (2) 71.2 x 52.3 x 307.8 x N/A 28.3 x * Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. (1) At period-end (2) For the period ended





DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 92,369 421 1.82 % $ 154,258 783 2.03 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 371,768 2,113 2.27 273,004 1,555 2.28 State and political subdivisions 114 2 7.59 168 2 7.85 Corporate bonds 28,332 238 3.36 26,862 208 3.09 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 47,418 245 2.06 57,057 297 2.08 Other 685 6 3.50 685 5 2.92 Total securities available for sale 540,686 3,025 2.26 512,034 2,850 2.23 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 412,076 1,267 1.24 502,976 3,009 2.43 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 18,144 175 3.86 22,037 217 3.94 Total held to maturity securities 18,144 175 3.86 22,037 217 3.94 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,183 82 3.57 8,953 85 3.80 Commercial loans 198,047 2,542 5.13 193,738 2,583 5.33 Residential mortgage loans 3,601,728 36,461 4.05 3,374,990 34,864 4.14 Home equity lines of credit 265,461 2,868 4.35 286,199 3,537 5.01 Installment loans 10,717 192 7.20 11,897 269 9.17 Loans, net of unearned income 4,075,953 42,063 4.13 3,866,824 41,253 4.28 Total interest earning assets 5,056,042 46,612 3.69 4,912,824 47,414 3.87 Allowance for loan losses (44,520 ) (44,947 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 193,619 176,009 Total assets $ 5,205,141 $ 5,043,886 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 871,153 16 0.01 % $ 880,474 121 0.06 % Money market accounts 614,201 1,096 0.72 517,995 826 0.65 Savings 1,116,558 233 0.08 1,160,142 377 0.13 Time deposits 1,369,914 6,391 1.88 1,353,160 5,976 1.79 Total interest bearing deposits 3,971,826 7,736 0.78 3,911,771 7,300 0.76 Short-term borrowings 153,668 322 0.84 159,076 381 0.97 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,125,494 8,058 0.79 4,070,847 7,681 0.77 Demand deposits 458,476 397,522 Other liabilities 79,003 80,579 Shareholders' equity 542,168 494,938 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,205,141 $ 5,043,886 Net interest income, tax equivalent 38,554 39,733 Net interest spread 2.91 % 3.11 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 3.05 % 3.24 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1 ) (1 ) Net interest income 38,553 39,732

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of nonperforming loans and securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total Assets (GAAP) $ 5,256,647 5,221,322 5,156,321 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 5,256,094 5,220,769 5,155,768 Equity (GAAP) 548,185 538,257 501,718 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 547,632 537,704 501,165 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 10.42 % 10.30 % 9.72 % Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.43 % 10.31 % 9.73 % Three months ended Efficiency Ratio 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) 38,554 38,243 39,733 Non-interest income (GAAP) 5,334 4,115 4,637 Less: Net gain on securities 1,155 - - Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 42,733 42,358 44,370 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 24,268 23,891 24,867 Less: Other real estate expense (income), net 194 (385 ) (24 ) Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 24,074 24,276 24,891 Efficiency Ratio 56.34 % 57.31 % 56.10 %

