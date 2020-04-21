There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,542 in the last 365 days.

TrustCo is Pleased to Report First Quarter 2020 Results; Net Income of $13.3 Million and 6.7% Average Residential Loan Growth Year over Year

/EIN News/ -- GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced first quarter 2020 net income of $13.3 million or $0.138 diluted earnings per share.  Average residential loan growth increased 6.7% or $226.7 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter 2019.  

Summary

Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “First and foremost, I hope you and your families are healthy and safe during this difficult time.  Please know we are committed to being a pillar in our community for all.  Providing Home Town Service will always remain constant in this time of uncertainty.  It’s been hard, but we are all in this together.  We are thankful to those on the front lines from medical centers to food banks that are providing the necessary services for those affected physically, emotionally, and financially by COVID-19.”

TrustCo has created a “COVID-19 Fund” and will donate time and financial support to front line organizations across the communities we serve.  In addition, to support our borrowers experiencing economic hardships, we have launched a “COVID-19 Financial Relief Program.” This program includes loan modifications, such as deferments on residential and commercial loans by request, and short-term reduced-rate personal loans of up to $5,000.  TrustCo is also working with the Small Business Administration to offer federal relief to our small business clients through the Paycheck Protection Program. 

The beginning of 2020 saw continued loan and deposit growth. Our focus on traditional lending criteria and conservative balance sheet management has produced consistent earnings while maintaining strong liquidity and growing capital. This approach allowed us to continue to expand our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions.  Though the pandemic has created an uncertain future, we are well-positioned to help our customers through this economic disruption and turmoil. We continue to hire across our locations for all levels of branch staff.  As we enter a traditionally busy season for residential lending, the Bank is well-positioned to deploy its existing liquidity into our residential loan portfolio and we will be paying close attention to how the market changes under current circumstances.  

TrustCo saw average loans grow 5.4% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019.  Year over year, loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances, cash flow from investments, and the growth in funding from customer deposits.  The continued shift in earning assets toward higher yielding loans has helped to manage margin compression driven by the higher cost of funds.  Total average deposits are up $121.0 million or 2.8% in the first quarter 2020 compared to the prior year.

Details

Average loans were up $209.1 million or 5.4% in the first quarter 2020 over the same period in 2019.  Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $226.7 million or 6.7% in the first quarter 2020, over the same period in 2019.  Average deposits were up $121.0 million or 2.8% for the first quarter 2020 over the same period a year earlier.  The increase in deposits was primarily the result of a $96.2 million or 18.6% increase in average money market accounts versus prior year.  Excluding time deposits, total average core deposit accounts, which consist of checking, savings and money market deposits, were up $104.3 million or 3.5% for the first quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter 2019.  Within core, checking balances were up $51.6 million (including interest bearing and non‑interest bearing balances). 

The cost of interest bearing liabilities remained relatively flat in the first quarter 2020 from the first quarter 2019.  A significant portion of our CD portfolio repriced during 2019 and in the first quarter 2020 with additional still to reprice in the second quarter.  The net interest margin for the first quarter 2020 was 3.05%, down 19 basis points from 3.24% in the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to federal interest rate cuts over the same period resulting in less interest earned on our short-term funds and variable rate loans.  Our growth in deposits was primarily a result of core deposit growth while remaining at relatively the same cost.  Additionally, because we offered competitive shorter term rates on our time deposits in the past, we expect cost of interest bearing liabilities to continue to decrease as these reprice at lower rates.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow and manage shareholders’ equity.  Average equity was up $47.2 million or 9.5% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. On this expanded equity, return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter 2020 were 1.03% and 9.87%.  The Company also purchased 489 thousand shares of stock under the announced Stock Repurchase Plan.  Overall expense control continues to be a key area of focus.  Total operating expenses decreased by $599 thousand or 2.4% in the first quarter 2020 as compared to the first quarter 2019, driven by declines in professional services, advertising expense, and FDIC Insurance, partially offset by increases in outsourced services and ORE expenses, net.  

Asset quality measures have stayed consistent.  Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $20.7 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $24.7 million at March 31, 2019.  NPLs were equal to 0.51% of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.64% at March 31, 2019.  The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 222.5% at March 31, 2020, compared to 180.5% at March 31, 2019.  Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $26.0 million at March 31, 2019.  The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.13% as of March 31, 2020, compared to 1.09% at December 31, 2019.  The allowance for loan losses was $46.2 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $44.3 million at December 31, 2019.  The provision for loan losses increased $1.7 million to $2.0 million in the first quarter 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by the uncertainty in the current economic environment resulting from COVID-19.  The Bank did not adopt “FASB Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) as of January 1, 2020 as allowed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”).  The Bank will adopt CECL as required by the CARES Act at the earlier of the termination of the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 or December 31, 2020.  Net chargeoffs for the first quarter 2020 decreased versus the first quarter 2019, at $162 thousand from $395 thousand in the year earlier period, driven by a non performing loan sale in the prior year.  The annualized net chargeoff ratio was 0.02% for the first quarter 2020, compared to 0.04% in the first quarter 2019. 

At March 31, 2020 the equity to asset ratio was 10.43%, compared to 9.73% at March 31, 2019. As mentioned earlier the Bank is proud of its ability to grow shareholder value. Book value per share at March 31, 2020 was $5.68 up 9.7% compared to $5.18 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, TrustCo Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at March 31, 2020.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services.  The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2020.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 1-888-339-0764.  International callers must dial 1-412-902-4195.  Please ask to be joined into the TrustCo Bank Corp NY / TRST call.  A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers), Conference Number 10142447.  The call will also be audio webcast at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst200422.html, and will be available for one year. 

Safe Harbor Statement 
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2020, including our expectations for the repricing of our CD portfolio and the stabilizing of our net interest margin, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate and the extent to which higher expenses to fulfill operating and regulatory requirements recur or diminish over time.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

 

                               
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY        
GLENVILLE, NY        
         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
(Unaudited)        
    Three months ended        
    3/31/2020   12/31/2019 3/31/2019        
Summary of operations                    
Net interest income (TE) $ 38,554     38,243     39,733          
Provision for loan losses   2,000     200     300          
Noninterest income   5,334     4,115     4,637          
Noninterest expense   24,268     23,891     24,867          
Net income   13,313     13,907     14,558          
                     
Per common share                    
Net income per share:                    
- Basic $ 0.138     0.143     0.150          
- Diluted   0.138     0.143     0.150          
Cash dividends   0.068     0.068     0.068          
Book value at period end   5.68     5.55     5.18            
Market price at period end   5.41     8.67     7.76          
                     
At period end                    
Full time equivalent employees   813     814     899          
Full service banking offices   148     148     148          
                     
Performance ratios                    
Return on average assets   1.03   % 1.06     1.17          
Return on average equity   9.87     10.41     11.93          
Efficiency (1)   56.34     57.31     56.10          
Net interest spread (TE)   2.91     2.86     3.11          
Net interest margin (TE)   3.05     3.02     3.24          
Dividend payout ratio   49.41     47.48     45.23        
                     
Capital ratios at period end                    
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)   10.42   % 10.30     9.72          
Consolidated equity to assets   10.43   % 10.31     9.73          
                     
Asset quality analysis at period end                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.51     0.51     0.64          
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.42     0.43     0.50          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.13     1.09     1.16          
Coverage ratio (3)   2.2 x   2.1 x   1.8 x        
                     
                     
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets.
(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.
       
TE = Taxable equivalent      
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
(Unaudited)                    
    Three months ended
    3/31/2020   12/31/2019 9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 42,063     42,002     41,923     41,432     41,253  
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   421     609     996     821     783  
State and political subdivisions   1     2     2     3     1  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   2,113     2,334     2,178     2,152     1,555  
Corporate bonds   238     295     321     272     208  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities   245     253     282     289     297  
Other securities   6     6     6     5     5  
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   3,024     3,499     3,785     3,542     2,849  
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   175     184     187     209     217  
Total interest on held to maturity securities   175     184     187     209     217  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   82     203     81     199     85  
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   1,267     1,635     2,552     3,282     3,009  
Total interest income   46,611     47,523     48,528     48,664     47,413  
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits:                    
Interest-bearing checking   16     21     52     94     121  
Savings   233     271     323     367     377  
Money market deposit accounts   1,096     1,175     1,177     1,119     826  
Time deposits   6,391     7,468     7,974     7,512     5,976  
Interest on short-term borrowings   322     347     359     381     381  
Total interest expense   8,058     9,282     9,885     9,473     7,681  
                     
Net interest income   38,553     38,241     38,643     39,191     39,732  
                     
Less: Provision for loan losses   2,000     200     -     (341 )   300  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   36,553     38,041     38,643     39,532     39,432  
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income   1,600     1,454     1,517     1,683     1,733  
Fees for services to customers   2,315     2,377     2,602     2,611     2,520  
Net gain on securities transactions   1,155     -     -     -     -  
Other   264     284     806     620     384  
Total noninterest income   5,334     4,115     4,925     4,914     4,637  
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   11,373     11,743     11,725     11,711     11,451  
Net occupancy expense   4,306     4,399     4,094     4,006     4,167  
Equipment expense   1,802     1,768     1,689     1,709     1,902  
Professional services   1,481     1,449     1,507     1,568     1,650  
Outsourced services   2,075     1,925     1,875     1,875     1,925  
Advertising expense   488     464     494     778     785  
FDIC and other insurance   294     259     282     598     648  
Other real estate expense (income), net   194     (385 )   33     210     (24 )
Other   2,255     2,269     2,371     2,447     2,363  
Total noninterest expenses   24,268     23,891     24,070     24,902     24,867  
                     
Income before taxes   17,619     18,265     19,498     19,544     19,202  
Income taxes   4,306     4,358     4,790     4,877     4,644  
                     
Net income $ 13,313     13,907     14,708     14,667     14,558  
                     
Net income per common share:                    
- Basic $ 0.138     0.143     0.152     0.152     0.150  
                     
- Diluted   0.138     0.143     0.152     0.151     0.150  
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands)   96,727     96,919     96,907     96,822     96,744  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   96,750     97,015     96,977     96,891     96,822  
                     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 38,554     38,243     38,644     39,192     39,733  
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
ASSETS:                    
                     
Cash and due from banks $ 43,362     48,198     49,526     42,471     43,064  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   492,691     408,648     401,151     517,684     576,123  
Total cash and cash equivalents   536,053     456,846     450,677     560,155     619,187  
                     
Securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   54,970     104,512     164,490     184,448     148,292  
States and political subdivisions   112     162     169     170     172  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   352,067     389,517     406,166     354,679     312,946  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities   46,768     48,511     50,970     53,091     54,113  
Corporate bonds   48,564     30,436     40,281     40,467     30,258  
Other securities   685     685     683     685     685  
Total securities available for sale   503,166     573,823     662,759     633,540     546,466  
                     
Held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations-residential   17,720     18,618     19,705     20,667     21,609  
Total held to maturity securities   17,720     18,618     19,705     20,667     21,609  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   9,183     9,183     9,183     9,183     8,953  
                     
Loans:                    
Commercial   195,805     199,499     192,443     190,507     190,347  
Residential mortgage loans   3,627,121     3,583,774     3,508,647     3,428,829     3,376,193  
Home equity line of credit   265,753     267,922     273,526     277,559     282,034  
Installment loans   10,713     11,001     10,703     9,514     12,579  
Loans, net of deferred net costs   4,099,392     4,062,196     3,985,319     3,906,409     3,861,153  
                     
Less: Allowance for loan losses   46,155     44,317     44,329     44,365     44,671  
Net loans   4,053,237     4,017,879     3,940,990     3,862,044     3,816,482  
                     
Bank premises and equipment, net   34,428     34,622     34,168     34,058     34,428  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   49,955     51,475     49,618     51,097     51,559  
Other assets   52,905     58,876     55,369     56,926     57,637  
                     
Total assets $ 5,256,647     5,221,322     5,222,469     5,227,670     5,156,321  
                     
LIABILITIES:                    
Deposits:                    
Demand $ 480,255     463,858     453,439     432,780     408,417  
Interest-bearing checking   895,254     875,672     869,101     888,433     895,099  
Savings accounts   1,122,116     1,113,146     1,110,947     1,132,308     1,150,329  
Money market deposit accounts   617,198     599,163     570,457     562,318     538,043  
Time deposits   1,367,005     1,398,177     1,457,223     1,446,428     1,421,181  
Total deposits   4,481,828     4,450,016     4,461,167     4,462,267     4,413,069  
                     
Short-term borrowings   148,090     148,666     151,095     166,746     159,778  
Operating lease liabilities   54,998     56,553     54,731     56,237     56,723  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   23,546     27,830     29,313     26,790     25,033  
                     
Total liabilities   4,708,462     4,683,065     4,696,306     4,712,040     4,654,603  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                    
Capital stock   100,205     100,205     100,200     100,180     100,180  
Surplus   176,431     176,427     176,395     176,396     176,510  
Undivided profits   294,553     288,067     280,542     272,433     264,364  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   11,392     4,461     (71 )   (1,774 )   (7,011 )
Treasury stock at cost   (34,396 )   (30,903 )   (30,903 )   (31,605 )   (32,325 )
                     
Total shareholders' equity   548,185     538,257     526,163     515,630     501,718  
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,256,647     5,221,322     5,222,469     5,227,670     5,156,321  
                     
Outstanding shares (in thousands)   96,433     96,922     96,917     96,822     96,746  
                     


                       
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
             
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Nonperforming Assets            
             
New York and other states*            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 630   816   888   905   701  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   18,570   18,407   18,275   19,633   22,343  
Installment   24   3   13   1   26  
Total non-accrual loans   19,224   19,226   19,176   20,539   23,070  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   27   29   30   31   33  
Total nonperforming loans   19,251   19,255   19,206   20,570   23,103  
Other real estate owned   1,284   1,579   2,409   2,625   1,262  
Total nonperforming assets $ 20,535   20,834   21,615   23,195   24,365  
             
Florida            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   1,492   1,614   1,809   1,564   1,644  
Installment   -   -   -   -   -  
Total non-accrual loans   1,492   1,614   1,809   1,564   1,644  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -   -   -   -   -  
Total nonperforming loans   1,492   1,614   1,809   1,564   1,644  
Other real estate owned   -   -   -   -   -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 1,492   1,614   1,809   1,564   1,644  
             
Total            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 630   816   888   905   701  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   20,062   20,021   20,084   21,197   23,987  
Installment   24   3   13   1   26  
Total non-accrual loans   20,716   20,840   20,985   22,103   24,714  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   27   29   30   31   33  
Total nonperforming loans   20,743   20,869   21,015   22,134   24,747  
Other real estate owned   1,284   1,579   2,409   2,625   1,262  
Total nonperforming assets $ 22,027   22,448   23,424   24,759   26,009  
             
             
Quarterly Net Chargeoffs (Recoveries)            
             
New York and other states*            
Commercial $ 1   (1 ) (28 ) (1 ) 4  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   140   146   39   (54 ) 318  
Installment   4   67   9   45   23  
Total net chargeoffs $ 145   212   20   (10 ) 345  
             
Florida            
Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (2 ) (1 ) -   (25 ) 19  
Installment   19   1   16   -   31  
Total net chargeoffs $ 17   -   16   (25 ) 50  
             
Total            
Commercial $ 1   (1 ) (28 ) (1 ) 4  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   138   145   39   (79 ) 337  
Installment   23   68   25   45   54  
Total net chargeoffs $ 162   212   36   (35 ) 395  
             
             
Asset Quality Ratios            
             
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 20,743   20,869   21,015   22,134   24,747  
Total nonperforming assets (1)   22,027   22,448   23,424   24,759   26,009  
Total net chargeoffs (2)   162   212   36   (35 ) 395  
             
Allowance for loan losses (1)   46,155   44,317   44,329   44,365   44,671  
             
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.51 % 0.51 % 0.53 % 0.57 % 0.64 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.42 % 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.50 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.13 % 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.14 % 1.16 %
Coverage ratio (1)   222.5 % 212.4 % 210.9 % 200.4 % 180.5 %
Annualized net chargeoffs to average loans (2)   0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 %
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (2)   71.2 x 52.3 x 307.8 x N/A   28.3 x
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the period ended
             


                                 
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Three months ended     Three months ended  
    March 31, 2020     March 31, 2019  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 92,369     421   1.82 % $ 154,258     783   2.03 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   371,768     2,113   2.27     273,004     1,555   2.28  
State and political subdivisions   114     2   7.59     168     2   7.85  
Corporate bonds   28,332     238   3.36     26,862     208   3.09  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
participation securities   47,418     245   2.06     57,057     297   2.08  
Other   685     6   3.50     685     5   2.92  
                         
Total securities available for sale   540,686     3,025   2.26     512,034     2,850   2.23  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   412,076     1,267   1.24     502,976     3,009   2.43  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
obligations - residential   18,144     175   3.86     22,037     217   3.94  
                         
Total held to maturity securities   18,144     175   3.86     22,037     217   3.94  
                         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   9,183     82   3.57     8,953     85   3.80  
                         
Commercial loans   198,047     2,542   5.13     193,738     2,583   5.33  
Residential mortgage loans   3,601,728     36,461   4.05     3,374,990     34,864   4.14  
Home equity lines of credit   265,461     2,868   4.35     286,199     3,537   5.01  
Installment loans   10,717     192   7.20     11,897     269   9.17  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   4,075,953     42,063   4.13     3,866,824     41,253   4.28  
                         
Total interest earning assets   5,056,042     46,612   3.69     4,912,824     47,414   3.87  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   (44,520 )           (44,947 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   193,619             176,009          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 5,205,141           $ 5,043,886          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 871,153     16   0.01 % $ 880,474     121   0.06 %
Money market accounts   614,201     1,096   0.72     517,995     826   0.65  
Savings   1,116,558     233   0.08     1,160,142     377   0.13  
Time deposits   1,369,914     6,391   1.88     1,353,160     5,976   1.79  
                         
Total interest bearing deposits   3,971,826     7,736   0.78     3,911,771     7,300   0.76  
Short-term borrowings   153,668     322   0.84     159,076     381   0.97  
                         
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,125,494     8,058   0.79     4,070,847     7,681   0.77  
                         
Demand deposits   458,476             397,522          
Other liabilities   79,003             80,579          
Shareholders' equity   542,168             494,938          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,205,141           $ 5,043,886          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       38,554             39,733      
                         
Net interest spread         2.91 %         3.11 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets)         3.05 %         3.24 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       (1 )           (1 )    
                         
                         
Net interest income       38,553             39,732      
                         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. 

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income.  We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of nonperforming loans and securities and other non-routine items from this calculation.  We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. 

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

               
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
    3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets        
Total Assets (GAAP) $ 5,256,647   5,221,322   5,156,321  
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   5,256,094   5,220,769   5,155,768  
         
Equity (GAAP)   548,185   538,257   501,718  
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   547,632   537,704   501,165  
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)   10.42 % 10.30 % 9.72 %
Equity to Assets (GAAP)   10.43 % 10.31 % 9.73 %
         
    Three months ended
Efficiency Ratio   3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019
         
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)   38,554   38,243   39,733  
Non-interest income (GAAP)   5,334   4,115   4,637  
Less: Net gain on securities   1,155   -   -  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   42,733   42,358   44,370  
         
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)   24,268   23,891   24,867  
Less: Other real estate expense (income), net   194   (385 ) (24 )
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   24,074   24,276   24,891  
         
Efficiency Ratio   56.34 % 57.31 % 56.10 %
         
         

Subsidiary:    TrustCo Bank

Contact:

Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President and
Chief Risk Officer
(518) 381-3693

