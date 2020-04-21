Shockwave Medical to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2020 after market close on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Company management will host a corresponding teleconference that will be webcasted live beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the live webcast or replay of the call may do so in listen-only mode on the company’s investors relations website at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com .

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through their differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which they refer to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com .

Media Contact:

Scott Shadiow

+1.317.432.9210

sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:

Debbie Kaster, Gilmartin Group

investors@shockwavemedical.com



