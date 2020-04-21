CoinAgenda Launches Virtual Event Series to Remotely Connect Cryptocurrency Investors and Entrepreneurs

CoinAgenda’s first virtual event, “Crypto in a Time of Coronavirus” to take place April 22

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, today announced its CoinAgenda Virtual Event Series. Hosted online and open to anyone in the global crypto community, CoinAgenda’s Virtual Event Series aims to promote ongoing blockchain investment and adoption despite the current public health crisis and the resulting travel and meeting restrictions.





“The cryptocurrency industry has made tremendous strides over the past few years, and much of that is the result of connections made at conferences like CoinAgenda,” said Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of CoinAgenda. “Our goal is to make the most of today’s circumstances by keeping our community connected digitally. We hope that past CoinAgenda attendees will join us, and that we’ll reach new people through this virtual event series.”





The first CoinAgenda virtual event, “Crypto in a Time of Coronavirus,” will explore challenges and opportunities surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession. Speakers will include Bruce Fenton, CEO of Atlantic Financial Labs; Anna Brady-Estevez, National Science Foundation SBIR/STTR Program Director, Eric Benz, CEO of Changelly; Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET; Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care and Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Group and CoinAgenda. Following the speakers’ sessions, participants will have a chance to network and ask questions. “Crypto in a Time of Coronavirus” will take place April 22, 2020 at 10 am Pacific Time / 1 pm Eastern Time. Registration is free, and registrants will receive a link to participate via email prior to the start of the event.





Future CoinAgenda Virtual Events are scheduled for May, June and July, delving into topics ranging from the Bitcoin Halving to the DeFi revolution. Each CoinAgenda Virtual Event will be recorded and available to members of the BitAngels investor network. To become a member of the BitAngels investor network, please apply here.





CoinAgenda’s next physical conference is scheduled for October 18-19, 2020 in Las Vegas.





ABOUT COINAGENDA

Since 2014, CoinAgenda is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector.





CONTACT: contact@coinagenda.com





Connect with CoinAgenda:

MEDIA CONTACT: contact@coinagenda.com



