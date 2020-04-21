Group Chat Has Led To Increase in Cosmetic Surgery Virtual Consultations at Accents Cosmetic Surgery

Group Chat Chin, Group Chat Hair Are Increasing Aesthetic Inquiries

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stay at Home Orders across the nation have left people connecting with friends and loved ones over programs like Zoom and Skype. Many businesses are sustained by hours on group chat platforms. People are beginning to see aspects of their appearance that they may not have been aware of before. Instead of just looking in the mirror for a few minutes each day, they are now staring at their face for hours at a time.“Increased exposure to our faces at undesirable angles has led to what I call ‘Group Chat Chin’ and ‘Group Chat Hair.’ It appears people are seeing their chin, necks, and hairlines at new angles in the webcam. I’ve personally spent minutes before a chat adjusting my webcam to the perfect angle to look my best…even for my family.” — Dr. Mark Berkowitz, Medical Director of Accents Cosmetic Surgery and Michigan Hair Restoration The eyes are not missed either on the group chats. People are noticing wrinkles, bags, and dark circles. With a possible near future of masks being worn full time, eyes are going to become an even more important focus of communication. There are both surgical and non-surgical ways to improve the eyes if necessary.Stress is one of the biggest factors to hair loss, and in uncertain times such as these stress is common amongst nearly all of us. Dr. Berkowitz’s clients are noting the additional stress is causing them to see an increased rate of hair loss. Dr. Berkowitz is offering his book “Know Hair” for free on his website to talk about ways to improve hair surgically and non-surgically.All of this stress and virtual viewing of ourselves has led to an increase in inquiries for cosmetic procedures.“I offer virtual consultations to show people through photo morphing what their future results may look like. This can be done simply by sending me three photos at guided angles before our consultation. From these photos, a 3-dimensional image can be created.”Michigan Hair Restoration was founded in 2013 by Dr. Mark Berkowitz. As a cosmetic surgeon, he is always seeking ways to help people look better and feel better about their appearance. Beginning in his 30s, he found he was losing hair, but didn’t want a linear scar on the back of his head. Everything changed when Dr. Berkowitz discovered the NeoGraft procedure — a hair transplant that does not leave a linear scar. He was so excited about the procedure he had it done himself. He and his team have transplanted millions of grafts since.Accents Cosmetic Surgery was founded in 2003 by Dr. Mark Berkowitz. He is a Board Certified and fellowship-trained Oculofacial surgeon who has advanced training in Oculofacial Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery. His specialty is so unique he is one of only 20 doctors in Michigan with similar qualifications. He has two locations in Sterling Heights and West Bloomfield, Michigan.



