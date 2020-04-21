Produce Box

Premier Produce Central Florida and Produce Alliance Keeping the Supply Chain Open

CLERMONT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY

Produce Alliance Foundation Delivering

Nutritious Produce Boxes to Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

The Produce Alliance Foundation, the charity arm of Produce Alliance, LLC and their distributor Premier Produce Central Florida continues into week four of their national effort to keep the important produce supply chain open and running by providing nutritious relief to frontline responders through distributing fresh produce boxes and Tropical Smoothies to the Orlando Health South Lake Hospital staff on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 5:00 pm.

Orlando Health South Lake, along with other frontline responders, are working excruciating hours during the COVID-19 pandemic and to acknowledge their hard work will receive a special produce box when they leave their shift. Over the past four weeks, the deliveries from Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines will have served over 3000 frontline workers and over 60,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruit. An added by-product of this effort is keeping the supply working in multiple industries, preventing businesses and farms from shutting down and allowing people to do good during times of crisis.

Project Produce Box: Nourish Our Frontlines was made possible through the generous Anonymous donation which enabled the foundation to distribute one truckload (over 4,000 pounds of produce) to 200 hard-working healthcare workers through the Produce Alliance Foundation. Tropical Smoothie is sending 200 delicious smoothies too! Contributions can be made to GoFundMe page https://bit.ly/2VqHIvN.

If you would like to help fund an entire truckload or provide produce boxes to an entire institution through the Produce Alliance Foundation Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontline campaign contact: Tracy@KeyandAssociatesDC.com.

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 5:00 pm

Institution: Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Insert Address:1900 Don Wickham Dr.

Clermont, Fla. 34711

Distribution location: Team Member parking lot located on Oakley Seaver Dr.

Media Parking: 2400 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, Fla.

Media Live Truck location: Directly across from Team Member lot

Follow us on social media @PAFoundation_ @ProduceAlliance @OrlandoHealth @Premier_Produce

Notes for Media: Representatives from the distributor Premier Produce Central Florida, who are members of the Produce Alliance, LLC network, and representatives of the hospital will be on-site to interview at the delivery.

Produce Alliance and its Foundation President Melissa Ackerman is available for interviews via remote platforms to discuss the important role Produce Alliance through the Foundation has in keeping America’s supply chain running. Recent Opinion piece in The Hill. https://bit.ly/2VOWQSv

As recommended by the CDC, we will be practicing social distancing and wearing personal face coverings and ask that you practice accordingly.

Video: https://bit.ly/2VqHIvN. B-roll and photos are also available.

Media Contacts: Produce Alliance: Kim Fuller (202-590-3572) kimfuller924@gmail.com

Orlando Health: Kim Couch, (352) 267-0721, kim.couch@orlandohealth.com

Christina Fitzsimons, (352) 241-7179, christina.fitzsimons@orlandohealth.com

About Orlando Health South Lake Hospital: Orlando Health South Lake Hospital is a not-for-profit, 170-bed hospital that serves Lake County communities. The hospital is situated on 180-acre health, education and wellness campus that includes the acute care hospital, Center for Women’s Health and the Orlando Health National Training Center, which attracts elite athletes and sports teams from around the world for training and conditioning. The campus also houses South Lake Endoscopy Center, South Lake Surgery Center, South Lake Home Health, South Lake Wound Care Center and SkyTop View Rehabilitation Center, a leading-edge, post-surgical rehabilitation center caring for patients recovering from orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The hospital also opened two new free-standing emergency rooms and medical pavilions. Located at North US HWY 27 and Blue Cedar Road and at South US HWY 27 and 192, each medical pavilion offers convenient access to healthcare services including a 24-hour ER staffed by board-certified physicians, outpatient imaging, laboratory services, physical rehabilitation, physician offices and more. Orland Health South Lake Hospital was founded in 1947, employs over 1,6000 team members and has more than 400 physicians on its medical staff. www.orlandohealth.org

About Produce Alliance Foundation: The PA Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 comprised both of monetary efforts and/or supplies donated to a collective foundation for the purpose of contributing to charitable causes. During Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines, the Foundation has provided over 40,000 pounds of fresh quality produce to 3000 front line responders. www.producealliance.com/pa-foundation

About Produce Alliance: Produce Alliance, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a national produce distributor through its alliance of growers/shipper community, providing access to the highest quality of fresh produce. They specialize in category management services including procurement, national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to foodservice clients across North America, the Caribbean and beyond. Additionally, they manage an alliance of more than fifty independently owned specialty distributors of fresh products with combined produce sales of over $4 billion annually. www.producealliance.com

