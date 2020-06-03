Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran or Individual with Mesothelioma in Colorado to Focus Compensation-And to Call for Direct Access to Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Results

"We are urging a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Colorado or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DENVER, COLORADO , USA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Colorado or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will be able to answer your questions about the mesothelioma compensation process and what will be involved. If you or your husband-dad-Navy Veteran has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma--you do not have time to order a 'free' publication about mesothelioma and we do not want a Navy Veteran or person with this rare cancer or their family wasting their time on a law firm call center-that has nothing to do with the navy, the VA-or anything.

"Because of the Chinese Coronavirus many Navy Veterans-people with recently diagnosed mesothelioma were initially diagnosed as a 'strong possible' for the Coronavirus-because they had pneumonia. As a result- incredibly precious time was wasted. We want a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Colorado to call us at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik will be able to answer your questions on the spot. Erik and his incredible colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. If you are a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Colorado or their family, please call Erik Karst-you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Pueblo, Greeley or anywhere in Colorado. https://Colorado.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Colorado the Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital or VA centers:

The University of Colorado Cancer Center in Aurora, Colorado for diagnosed victims in the Centennial State or the victim’s family: https://medschool.cuanschutz.edu/colorado-cancer-center.

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/FindLocations.cfm.

Every US Navy ship or submarine built prior to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma