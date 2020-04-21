David Zechman, Acclaimed Public Speaker & Leadership Coach, Offers Dynamic New Leadership Program for Organizations

David Zechman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Zechman, nationally acclaimed public speaker & leadership coach, has a presentation program to help organizations to boost leadership qualities called "Love and Compassion for Successful Leader - Why Not You?". "Love and Compassion for Successful Leaders" is a program based on love and compassion leadership values. The content is based on real life experiences from leaders that did and did not support this servant leadership style. This format creates an enjoyable and interesting dialogue among attendees. The program is intended for leadership from the C suite to supervisory levels within requesting organizations and it is applicable to all types of groups.

“Our goal is to provide leadership and healthcare consulting services to help your Healthcare Delivery System stay in front of the challenges of the future. We do this by leveraging over 37 years of Healthcare System experience from the bedside to the C-Suite to the Board Room,” states David Zechman.

Many leaders in today’s intense, fast paced, and financially driven business world, sometimes forget that the people you lead is the most integral component of success. According to Joel Manby, former CEO of Herschand Family Entertainment, “It’s easier to focus on hitting the numbers, but easier won’t build a lasting, healthy organization that attracts and keeps the very best and stands the test of time.” Leading with Love and Compassion helps people experience more engagement and fulfillment to their job and career which leads to higher levels of job performance, and ultimately outstanding results. At the end of the day, it is just the “right thing to do.”

“A recent July 2019 Gallup survey found that 44% engaged staff is more productive than just satisfied staff. The same survey found that 67% of the corporate population are not engaged with their company, states David Zechman. “That said, the presentation was written to challenge leaders to lead in a way that facilitates the success of those they lead, which should then increase employee engagement, and subsequently steer the organization to greater results. This uplifting program is intended to do three things for leaders: remember, refresh, and renew.”

Leading with Love and Compassion is not about hugs and kisses. David shares 8 core principals of leadership that deliver results and inspire your attendees to ensure those they lead feel heard, valued, and more engaged as part of the team.

Leading with Love and Compassion is based on the following leadership values:

1). Commitment: Staying dedicated to your personal and professional values no matter what the circumstance.

2). Walk the talk: Live and breathe love and compassion in your daily leadership and work.

3). Grudgeless: Be willing to forgive

4). Servant Leadership: Facilitating the success of those you serve leads to YOUR success and the organization’s success. In other words, think of yourself less.

5). Patience: Master the ability publicly and privately to exhibit self-control In challenging and tense situations.

6). Trustful: Encourage those you lead with support and belief in their talents and skills.

7). Honesty: Be open and truthful individually and for anything regarding the organization.

8). Communication: Practice consistent and regular communication that includes encouragement and honest feedback.

David is a dynamic public speaker and seasoned healthcare executive with over 37 years of experience, who can help you empower and equip your leadership team to create a healthier and safe business environment where team members are supported and part of a shared organizational vision for growth. David’s valuable insights are ideal for all levels of leadership - in healthcare and non-healthcare organizations alike.

Love and Compassion for Successful Leaders is based on a philosophy of servant leadership and can be delivered in a 90-minute keynote presentation, in a half-day workshop, or in a series of 4 - 8 sessions. You can expect a passionate and engaging speaker who brings practical, real-life experiences in a professional, easy going manner. Your attendees will walk away with the critical tools they need to be more effective and compassionate leaders.

David Zechman

Seasoned healthcare executive with 20 years of executive management and CEO experience at three large integrated healthcare systems comprised of tertiary teaching hospitals, community hospitals, and rural hospitals. Responsibilities included executive leadership development, strategic planning, operations management, physician alignment/integration, affiliation and partnership development, and service line management including aligning goals, behaviors, and processes that drive a vision of providing kind and compassionate care.

Certifications & Affiliations:

FACHE, Fellow at American College of Healthcare Executives

BSE, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

MPA, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio

Co-Founder, The Zechman Group, Hospital CEO Affinity Group

Experienced Public Speaker



