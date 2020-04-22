Consumers Controlling Their Data While Unlocking The Alternative Business Opportunity Via The TimiHealth Blockchain Tech

TimiHealth, enables data ownership while understanding the emerging alternative business opportunities around consumer data monetization.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimiHealth is advancing consumer monetization of genomics and health data with a 70/30 split with the owners of the data. In this emerging alternative business opportunity consumers will receive 70% of the compensation received when they opt in to share their data in the TimiHealth blockchain powered ecosystem. To learn more and take control of your health and genomics data visit: https://timihealth.com COVID-19 and the underlying stress associated with job losses makes it even more clear that consumers should and must be entitled to own, control, and monetize their health and genomics data."We know how truly valuable health and genomics data is to the future of medicine and believe that consumers who choose to share or sell their data should receive their fair share of the financial windfall that comes from it. TimiHealth is on a mission to empower consumers' by allowing them to first compile their data in the highly secure TimiHealth Blockchain, while also giving them the ability to sell or refuse to sell that data to researchers. We fundamentally believe that alternative business opportunities like TimiHealth will matter more than ever." said TimiHealth's co-founder Will Lowe.TimiHealth's alternative business opportunity ensures that patients are in control of their own data. They can enable sharing with their chosen healthcare providers and/or when participating in the Timi Marketplace which enables data monetization."TimiHealth has been driven from day one to enable consumers to own, control, and monetize the value of their health data, including that about their genomic data. The emerging alternative business opportunity that TimiHealth built around the principles of trust, transparency and empowerment, with a goal of putting control back into the hands of the true owners of this valuable data—consumers themselves," said Will Lowe, Co-Founder of TimiHealth.Business inquiries and licensing opportunities are available. Email info@timihealth.comAbout TimiHealth: The blockchain powered ecosystem providing portability, security, and control of consumer genomics and health data while enabling alternative business opportunities.



