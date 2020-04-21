The Closing Exchange Raises Capital from Decathlon Capital Partners to Expand Digital Signing Services Platform

/EIN News/ --



Decathlon Capital Partners Delivers Multi-Million Dollar Investment Package to Expedite Strategic Growth Initiatives

LONG BEACH, CA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Closing Exchange, a leading dynamic vendor management and signing services company, announces a multi-million-dollar investment in its digital signing services business. In a time of social distancing, the need to offer expanded digital signing solutions has accelerated rapidly.

To meet this critical demand, The Closing Exchange has raised capital from Decathlon Capital Partners to aggressively expand processing capacity and continue development of the company’s proprietary and patent-pending CXChoice™ platform.

The Closing Exchange is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) technology and business services company, bridging the divide between digital signing options and mortgages.

“The Closing Exchange is uniquely positioned to instantly e-enable the title, mortgage, reverse mortgage, auto lending, vacation rentals and small business industries at a time when signing options, such as remote and online services are essential to maintaining our economy,” said Alan Frelix, co-founder and CEO. “Our clients needed this capability yesterday. With the help of Decathlon, we are able to continue to expand our patent-pending, integrated software offering and staffing to meet this demand and serve the next generation of digital transactions.”

The Closing Exchange gives clients, homebuyers and sellers their choice how to close with multiple closing options, including mobile notary, attorney agents, eSignings, Remote Online Notarizations (RON) and hybrid closings in a time when flexibility and choice are at the crux of the consumer experience.

“We created The Closing Exchange to deliver a seamless signing experience for businesses and their customers, at any stage of growth,” said Marvin Bantugan, co-founder and CTO. “We do this by bringing together our deep experience, along with first-class customer service and technology.”

“The Closing Exchange management team has decades of experience in financial services, lending and the use of technology to make both more efficient,” said Decathlon’s John Borchers. “They have a solid plan to grow the business, with services that can be customized to suit their customers’ needs. As more lenders and title agents move to digital signing, especially in this age of social distancing, The Closing Exchange is uniquely positioned for growth. We’re pleased to make this investment in their business and the future of the mortgage market.”

About The Closing Exchange

The Closing Exchange offers dynamic vendor management and signing services to the mortgage, reverse mortgage, auto lending and structured settlement industries provided by a trained and trusted network of notaries and attorneys. Built from a passion to improve the signing experience by a seasoned management team who understands every facet of the financial services industry – The Closing Exchange is the next generation of signing and business services. The Closing Exchange’s CXChoice platform provides online vendor management – allowing clients to quickly and seamlessly manage their signings and to become e-enabled (eSign, hybrid eSign, IPEN and Remote Online Notary (RON)) with the option to augment staffing through managed services.

The Closing Exchange has unmatched quality and coverage – investing in screening, training, and testing all signing agent partners to ensure familiarity and experience with industry- and customer-specific requirements. The company also has a heightened focus on security and compliance – as the first signing services provider to receive the American Land Title Association (ALTA) Best Practices Certification for signing services. For more information, visit www.TheClosingExchange.com, or follow The Closing Exchange on Twitter® @ClosingExchange.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

Media Contact:

Alan Frelix, CEO

media@theclosingexchange.com

(833) 432-4321



