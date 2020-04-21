CINE-BOOKS company introduces the innovative kind of entertainment

In terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CINE-BOOKS Platform decided to provide moral support for those who follow the quarantine and should stay home.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CINE-BOOKS Entertainment led by Oleg Fonarov invented the new way of storytelling that combines advantages of both books and films. The company’s preliminary aim was to make classic literature more popular among the younger generation and promote reading as a useful way of self-entertainment. CINE-BOOKS decided to make reading more interesting by designing high-quality illustrations and adding a professional voice over. Taking into account the visually oriented preferences of the young audience, the main emphasis is placed on visual components. With the help of the production team, the team of developers, and the creative team, the new media format called “cine-book” was created.All of the currently existing cine-books are based on world classic literature of various literary genres such as a novella “The Metamorphosis” by Franz Kafka, a short story “The Tell-Tale Heart” by Edgar Allan Poe, a fairy tale “The Brave Little Tailor” by the Brothers Grimm, etc. So far, the company has filmed 10 classic stories in a format of a cine-book, and 2 more cine-books are now in post-production. One of the principal peculiarities of the format is the full original content of the classic writing, which means even a single word won’t be cut out of the original text.The new media format has three modes of perception: READ, LISTEN and WATCH. The reader can use them all together or switch between them anytime. The CINE-BOOKS company believes that the opportunity of choosing the mode makes those books convenient in everyday life. Each page of the book is complemented with the photo illustration with real actors displayed on them. Most of the illustrations were designed with the help of 3D technologies and video special effects. The original text is displayed as subtitles beneath the picture that stands for the reading mode. All of the books have the voice over that was made by a professional narrator, and special sound effects that help the reader feel the atmosphere of the story.Besides the cine-books, the company created a short format that is called cine-stories. Those stories are based on modern screenplays. Cine-stories are similar to photo comics (known also as a roman photo, photo story, etc.) with a dynamic plot, and an unpredictable ending. The CINE-BOOKS website now represents a big audio-visual storytelling platform with four different categories of content. In addition to original categories of cine-books and cine-stories, there are 600+ classic audiobooks read by AI and a collection of short films.In terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CINE-BOOKS Platform decided to provide moral support for those who follow the quarantine and should stay home. The company gives redemption codes for two cine-books. The redemption code gives an opportunity to watch the story for FREE. Also, there is an opportunity to start a Premium Subscription that gives a user a 14-day free trial with access to all the products from four premium content categories. The company shares its redemption codes within the company’s blog post: https://bit.ly/2KjX5jr



