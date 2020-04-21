Domo Launches the COVID-19 Crisis Command Center for the State of Iowa

Ready-to-deploy apps and solutions help power a swift data-driven response to the COVID-19 pandemic; Iowa is the next state after Utah to get up and running

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: Domo) announced today that the State of Iowa has deployed Domo’s COVID-19 Crisis Command Center . The COVID-19 Crisis Command Center is a robust data-driven solution designed to help the State of Iowa initiate a coordinated, swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The COVID-19 Crisis Command Center, initially built and deployed in 72 hours for the State of Utah, uniquely delivers BI leverage at cloud scale in record time to get state and local governments on a faster path to recovery. Iowa, following Utah, is the second state to get up and running with the COVID-19 Crisis Command Center.

“Iowa’s ability to respond to and manage through this pandemic requires a swift and coordinated effort between many public and private entities. Domo rapidly responded to our needs, getting the Domo COVID-19 Crisis Command Center up and running in a few short days. We now have a single view of critical data from multiple sources to inform operational and public health decisions and actions. Having an accurate and unified view of the situation will help us manage more effectively to keep our citizens safe and get our state back to work more quickly,” said Governor Kim Reynolds, State of Iowa.

Through the COVID-19 Crisis Command Center critical data such as testing capacity and processing times, infections, transmission and recovery data, current hot spots for active cases, as well as entry tracking into the region, are all integrated into one view and available on any device, to help all stakeholders understand, collaborate and take action on key findings.

In addition, specific Domo applications for crisis management, including a governor’s app, a hospital bed utilization app, and a PPE inventory management app, ensure key stakeholders always have up-to-date information at their fingertips, empowering them to make critical decisions anytime, from anywhere.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert noted, “Domo’s solutions and apps have enabled us to execute an aggressive response to control the rate of spread in our state. We have 24-hour access to the data we need to understand how our efforts to crush the curve are working. Additionally, Domo allows us to safely share important data with all key stakeholders so we all move forward in unison with one version of the truth.”

The Domo COVID-19 Crisis Command Center sits on top of the Domo Business Cloud, making critical insights easily available on mobile devices to those on the front lines and in distributed departments and locations. More than 1,000 data connectors make it easy to bring in new data sources to help inform new decisions as situations change, while robust governance capabilities and administrative tools allow for important data controls.

“Domo is built for times when speed and agility are needed to inform critical decisions and actions at the executive level and at the front lines. With Domo, BI-critical processes that take weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly at unbelievable scale. Whether understanding the capacity to meet the demands of state-led testing strategies or ensuring the availability of PPE and medical supplies, the Domo COVID-19 Crisis Command Center, with apps and solutions, gives all stakeholders a holistic view of their specific situation so they have confidence to move swiftly with their response,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo.

The COVID-19 Crisis Command Center also includes a Crisis Response Service that includes additional technology and processes to implement widespread and accessible testing, plus first-of-its kind test analysis and tracking, to help stem the spread of the disease.

James added, “Moving quickly is critical in this time and may be the difference between organizations that make it and those that don’t. It’s up to everyone to be part of the solution in helping crush the curve and get us all back to work.”

To learn more about the Domo COVID-19 Crisis Command Center, visit Domo.com/gov .

Moving swiftly is in Domo’s DNA. Domo was one of the first business-to-business technology companies to implement a broad COVID-19 response plan. In February, Domo put a companywide travel restriction in place, and became one of the first B2B companies to cancel its customers conference, pivoting to a fully digital event in just over two weeks. Domo initiated a companywide work-from-home policy in the first half of March to minimize the spread of the disease and keep employees safe. In addition, Domo got behind the TestUtah.com initiative with Silicon Slopes to help the State of Utah double its testing capacity. Domo’s Josh James also helped the state find and purchase 8 million pieces of high quality PPE at a fair price while facing an inventory shortage from traditional suppliers.

As part of its COVID-19 response, Domo also produced a free interactive global COVID-19 tracker to help people and organizations understand the impact of the virus. The latest version of the tracker includes new and improved layouts, plus new data sources such as testing and treatment, hospitalizations, as well as projections and economic impact. It’s also available on mobile. More than 500 Domo customers have connected data from the Domo Covid-19 tracker into their own instances of Domo to help them better understand what’s happening and to navigate this environment relative to their specific operations. For more information of the global COVID-19 tracker, visit here .

