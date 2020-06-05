Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran in Alabama with Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Better Lawyers-Better Compensation

"We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Alabama to call us at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste ” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

MONTGOMERY , ALABAMA , USA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to discuss compensation and how the process works. Mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans frequently result in a million-dollar compensation settlement-provided the lawyers retained by the family know what they are doing. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and he will know how to help a family in this very difficult situation.

"The reason we are encouraging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and or their family to contact attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because he and amazing colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars for people like this. Because the Chinese Coronavirus and mesothelioma have such similar symptoms it is very likely a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was initially diagnosed with COVID-19 and or pneumonia. This delay probably led to the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma being diagnosed with mesothelioma in a late stage. If this sounds like you or your loved one, please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. You will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their services are available statewide for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma in Alabama in any community including Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, or Tuscaloosa. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alabama we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

The University of Alabama’s Comprehensive Cancer Center in Birmingham. https://www.uab.edu/onealcancercenter/.

According to the US Center for Disease Control the average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. Frequently victims of mesothelioma are initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in New Mexico. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including Alabama. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alabama include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.