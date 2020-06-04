"Erik Karst and his remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste will assist a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Georgia receive the very best possible financial compensation results.” — Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Georgia receive the very best possible financial compensation results. Because of the Coronavirus there is a very good chance that a person with mesothelioma in Georgia was initially diagnosed with the Chinese Coronavirus. The Chinese Coronavirus and mesothelioma have almost the same symptoms-including pneumonia. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst for a hassle-free conversation about mesothelioma compensation please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "The reason we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because they are so passionate about making certain their clients get the best possible compensation results. Erik Karst and his team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been helping people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst--and we mean direct access a person with mesothelioma in Georgia or their family members are urged to call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center’s free services for people with mesothelioma in Georgia are available to a diagnosed victim who resides in any community in Georgia including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, Savannah or any community in the state. https://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation, the Center is also very focused on treatment options for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia https://www.augusta.edu/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers-Kingsbay, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. As a rule, the worker’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year-including US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma