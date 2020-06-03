Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Tennessee to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Please Get Better Compensation

"We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma in Tennessee to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ”
MEMPHIS , TENNESSEE , USA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Tennessee to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys. Because the Chinese Coronavirus and mesothelioma have such similar symptoms, we fear that many Navy Veterans who had mesothelioma were initially diagnosed with COVID-19. Mesothelioma frequently is initially diagnosed as pneumonia.

"We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste because he is a fulltime mesothelioma lawyer and he is extremely passionate about making certain Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Tennessee and nationwide with mesothelioma get properly compensated. Compensation for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma can frequently exceed a million dollars. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. You will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their free services are available statewide in every community in Tennessee, including Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Clarksville. https:// Tennessee.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center is also very focused on making certain a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma has access to the best treatment option facilities in their state. For the best possible treatment options for mesothelioma in Tennessee, the Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims, or their family to consider:

* The Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville: https://www.vicc.org

* Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis: https://www.baptistonline.org/memphis/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Tennessee include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers for the TVA, manufacturing or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Tennessee. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Michael Thomas
Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center
+1 800-714-0303
email us here

