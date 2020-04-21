TGTE Congratulates Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen for successfully managed COVID-19 while upholding democratic principles

Tsai Ing-wen - President of Republic of China

NEW YORK, USA, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Tsai Ing-wenOffice of the PresidentNo. 122, Sec. 1Chongqing S. Rd.Zhongzheng DistrictTaipei City 10048TaiwanRepublic of China.Dear President Tsai Ing-wen:As Prime Minister of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE), it is my great privilege to congratulate Taiwan, on behalf of Eelam Tamils worldwide, on its successful management of COVID-19 while upholding democratic principles. The fact that Taiwan’s success is due, in part, to a policy of transparent and active information sharing with both the public and international bodies is a much-needed evidentiary point for the protection of fundamental freedoms during this dark time for human rights.TGTE and Eelam Tamils the world over join the United States, the European Union, and Japan in praising Taiwan for its exemplary response to the pandemic on both the national and international levels. Taiwan’s provision of 16 million medical masks globally perfectly exemplifies the kind of international cooperation this is essential to beating this crisis.TGTE is an international and democratic Eelam Tamil (i.e. Tamils from the island of Sri Lanka worldwide) diaspora entity composed of elected representatives from many states advocating for international accountability for the grave international crimes perpetrated by Sri Lanka against Tamils during the armed conflict and for the right of Eelam Tamils to exercise their right to self-determination via an internationally-backed referendum.TGTE fully supports the expansion of Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, including the reinstation of Taiwan’s observer status at the World Health Assembly. Conversely, TGTE condemns Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Organization and from the United Nations.Because of our parallel pursuits for self-determination and our mutual identities as a resilient People from an island nation who, as you so eloquently wrote in TIME Magazine, have endured “centuries of hardship” that “have compelled our society to cope, adapt, and survive trying circumstance,” Eelam Tamils feel a sacred kinship with the people of Taiwan.I would like to express on behalf of all Eelam Tamils that the people of Taiwan are not alone in their fight to maintain their independence. The Tamil people hold the hands of the people of Taiwan in the spirit of camaraderie and solidarity.Once again, I wish to express on behalf of all Eelam Tamils our congratulations to Taiwan for its notable and noble response to the threat of COVID-19. We stand with you.Sincerely,Visuvanathan RudrakumaranPrime MinisterTransnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)CC: Representative Stanley Kao4201 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.,Washington, D.C. 20016Twitter: @TGTE_PMOEmail: r.thave@tgte.orgPhone: +1-614-202-3377Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TGTE.Secretariat/ Web: www.tgte-us.org ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Twitter: @TGTE_PMOEmail: pmo@tgte.orgWeb: www.tgte-us.org



