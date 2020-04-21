Can Aircraft Propeller System Market See USD370.5 Million Size by 2024 (or More)

Aircraft Propeller System

According to AMA, the Global Aircraft Propeller System market is expected to see growth rate of 5.99% and may see market size of USD370.5 Million by 2024.” — Nidhi Bhawsar

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing trend is high R&D investments on propellers designing and material being used will help to boost the global Aircraft Propeller System market in the forecasted period. Aircraft propeller system is a part of the aircraft propulsion system which provides the thrust essential for the aircraft to move in the air. It consists of two or more blades connected together by a hub. When engine rotates the blades of aircraft propeller system produce lift, also known as thrust. This thrust enables the aircraft to move forward. According to AMA, the Global Aircraft Propeller System market is expected to see growth rate of 5.99% and may see market size of USD370.5 Million by 2024.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Aircraft Propeller System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Aircraft Propeller System Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Aircraft Propeller System. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Hartzell Propeller (United States), MT-Propeller (Germany), Dowty Propellers (United Kingdom), McCauley Propeller Systems (United States), Airmaster Propellers (New Zealand), FP Propeller S.r.l. (Italy), Ratier-Figeac (France), Aerosila (Russia), United Technology Corporation (UTC) (United States) and AVIA PROPELLER (Czechia).

On 20th June 2019, Avio Aero and MT-Propeller have signed an agreement to collaborate in the military turboprop market, offering an integrated engine-propeller system.

On 14th February 2019, AirStart partners with Dowty Propellers for an exclusive repair and overhaul agreement for Q400 propellers and propeller accessories.

Market Trend

• Growing Number of Deliveries of Special Light-Sport Aircraft (SLSA), across the World

• The Advent of 3D Printing Technology in Aviation and The Advent of Digital Propeller Vibration Trend Monitoring Systems

Market Drivers

• Increasing Need for Fuel-Efficient as well as Light Weight Aircraft

• Rising Numer of Unmanned Aerial Aircraft

Opportunities

• The Emergence of Passenger Drones

• Technological Advancement in Solar Power Aircraft

Restraints

• Stringent Government Regulation to Ensure Safe Aircraft Operations

Challenges

• High Investment Needed for Manufacturing Of Aircraft Propeller System

• High Cost For Maintenous of Aircraft Propeller System

The Global Aircraft Propeller System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fixed Pitch Propeller, Varying Pitch Propeller (Constant Speed Propeller, Controllable Pitch Propeller, Full Feathering Pitch Propeller, and Others)), Application (Military Aircraft (Turboprop Engine and Piston Engine), Civil & Commercial Aircraft (Turboprop Engine and Piston Engine)), Component (Blades, Hubs, Spinners, Others), End User (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

