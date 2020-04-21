Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 21, 2020 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated March 9, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:







Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld No. % No. % Dino Chiesa 18,984,413 99.46 103,443 0.54 Lois Cormack 18,990,588 99.49 97,268 0.51 Janet Graham 18,990,285 99.49 97,571 0.51 Brian K. Johnston 19,008,201 99.58 79,655 0.42 Paula Jourdain Coleman 19,020,158 99.65 67,698 0.35 Jack MacDonald 18,980,933 99.44 106,863 0.56 Stephen Sender 19,008,181 99.58 79,675 0.42

Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) is a leading seniors’ living provider with 83 seniors’ living residences in key markets in Canada. Sienna offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care and specialized programs and services. Sienna also provides expert management services. Sienna is committed to national growth, while driving long-term value for shareholders. The Company’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day, and were the driving force behind Sienna being named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Nitin Jain

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer

(905) 489-0787

nitin.jain@siennaliving.ca



