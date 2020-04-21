CENTOGENE Releases a New Swab Product to Facilitate the Simple Diagnosis of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTOGENE (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the production and global distribution of CentoSwab™. This sample collection kit is fully validated for pharyngeal sampling in the detection of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. Manufactured in Germany, the kit consists of a sterile package containing a swab and collection tube. This solution is part of the Company’s global initiative to support the logistics and fast diagnosis of COVID-19 as early as possible.



Prof. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of the Company, stated, “We are all interested in stopping the COVID-19 outbreak. The critical solution to handling the pandemic is the early and fast identification of SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. This should not just be happening at the end of the virus’s cycle, after an individual has started demonstrating symptoms and already spread the virus.” He continues, “Fighting this pandemic and a further outbreak requires early preventive testing, and in turn, specific medical products which are currently in limited supply. The production and rapid delivery of these materials in large quantities will contribute to a significant decrease in outbreak - as well as a return to normalcy.”

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with approximately 2.1 billion weighted data points from approximately 500,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2019, or an average of approximately 600 data points per patient.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of December 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 40 different rare diseases.

Media Contact: CENTOGENE Ben Legg Corporate Communications press@centogene.com FTI Consulting Bridie Lawlor +1.917.929.5684 bridie.lawlor@fticonsulting.com



