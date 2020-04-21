Rackspace Appoints Susan Arthur to Board of Directors

Ms. Arthur brings significant technology services and vertical industry leadership experience to Board position

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace announced the appointment of Susan Arthur to its board of directors, effective as of April 15, 2020.



Ms. Arthur brings substantial global technology services industry experience to the Rackspace board, with particular expertise in the government and healthcare vertical industries, two of Rackspace’s key growth areas.

"Susan brings an unmatched blend of operational execution capability, enterprise IT services experience and vertical industry expertise,” said Kevin Jones, CEO, Rackspace. “We are truly fortunate to have her join the board, and I am looking forward to working with her.”

Ms. Arthur is currently the COO of OptumInsight, a 10 billion-dollar healthcare technology services company. Prior to joining Optum in 2019, she served in a number of leadership roles at technology services companies, including NTT Data as Group President and DXC Technology, where she was Vice President and General Manager.

Prior to DXC, Ms. Arthur was with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) for nearly a decade, where she served in a number of vice president and general manager roles, most recently as vice president and general manager of regulated industries.

“Susan’s background and experience at the enterprise level - particularly around driving growth and scaling businesses - will further catapult Rackspace as a leading force in the technology market,” said David Sambur, Chairman of the board, Rackspace. “We are honored to welcome her to the board.”

“I believe the market opportunity for Rackspace is truly a distinctive one,” said Susan Arthur. “Working alongside Rackspace’s strong leadership team, I look forward to leveraging my experience to help position the company and its offerings to customers globally.”



Rackspace is a global technology services company dedicated to accelerating the value of the cloud during every phase of customers’ digital transformation. As a recognized Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for the last four consecutive years, we are uniquely positioned to manage applications, data, security and multiple clouds worldwide. Passionate about customer success by delivering Fanatical Experience™, we provide unbiased expertise with proven results across all the leading technologies. Headquartered in San Antonio, Rackspace has 40 global data centers and over 125,000 clients across 100 countries.

Contact:

Mikala Ferguson

Rackspace

mikala.ferguson@rackspace.com

210-550-6452







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.