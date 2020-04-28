The WealthTech100 for 2020 recognizes the pioneering companies transforming the global investment and banking industries

Logo Block Asset Management Team

Block Asset Management are proud to announce that we have been recognised by WealthTech100 as one of the world’s most innovative technology solution providers.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Block Asset Management are proud to announce that we have been recognised by WealthTech100 as one of the world’s most innovative technology solution providers for asset managers and financial advisors. The 2020 WealthTech100 was announced today (28th April) by Fintech Global, a specialist research team.

The WealthTech industry has seen huge growth over the last four years as new digital services to oversee personal finances, manage institutional investments and provide financial advice became more prominent. Total funding to the sector grew at a CAGR of 40.7% from $2.8bn in 2016 to over $7.8bn at the end of last year.

As a result, the competition to be identified as one of the leading 100 WealthTech companies in the world was fierce. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,200 companies produced by FinTech Global. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.

“Established investment firms, private banks and advisors need to be aware of the latest innovation in order to remain competitive in the current market, which is heavily focused on digital distribution and transformation initiatives,” said Richard Sachar, director of FinTech Global. “The WealthTech100 list helps them do just that and identify new business models which will have lasting impact on the industry.”

Block Asset Management Founder & CEO Manuel De Luque Muntaner said “It is great to see that our hard work and endeavour to create and manage a unique and diverse investment product in the Blockchain & Crypto investment universe has been recognised by industry peers and we are proud to be listed in the WealthTech100”.

Co-Founder and Head of Investor Relations Kevin Ballard added “it’s been a tough couple of years in the digital assets space but we have always had complete confidence in our research, due diligence, structure and ultimately team & fund management ability. To know that this confidence is shared by industry experts is extra special”.

A full list of the WealtTech100 can be found at www.WealthTech100.com. More detailed information about the companies is available to download in a research pdf on the website.



