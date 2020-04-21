SIERRA PACIFIC MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC., WELCOMES CURTIS DAIR TO THE FIRM AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

/EIN News/ -- Folsom, CA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National mortgage lender, Sierra Pacific Mortgage announces the hiring of Curtis Dair as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Dair brings three decades of diverse accounting, finance and lending services to the company. For the past seven years, Mr. Dair held that title of CFO for Opes Advisors, Inc./ Opes Advisors, a Division of Flagstar Bank. Mr. Dair also served as Director of Operational Risk Management and Controller for Rabobank, N.A., serving the food and agriculture industry. Prior to Rabobank, Mr. Dair spent seven years at Golden 1 Credit Union, first as Controller and later as Chief Lending Officer. In addition, Curtis was CFO for Bancorp Financial Services, which specialized in small business equipment lease financing and non-prime automobile lending and issued asset-backed securitizations. Curtis spent four years in various positions with IndyMac Bank and seven years with KPMG Peat Marwick, gaining a wide spectrum of experience including financial services, audit, tax and SEC-related engagements.

"We are pleased to have Curtis Dair join Sierra Pacific Mortgage," said Jim Coffrini, President and CEO. "His experience is well suited to our entrepreneurial approach to mortgage banking, and his reputation is in line with our commitment to delivering quality products and superior service to Sierra Pacific customers."

Curtis Dair is a graduate of UC Berkeley, and is active in his community, including serving on the Board of the Sacramento Ballet for seven years and servicing as past President of the local chapter of the Financial Managers' Society.

About Sierra Pacific Mortgage

Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. is a leading national independent mortgage lending company, based in Folsom, California. Sierra Pacific Mortgage serves the retail and wholesale mortgage banking markets in 48 states through three regional fulfillment centers. Our mission is to deliver consistent, competitive pricing, and to provide its customers the finest experience through streamlined systems, the best industry tools, effective communication, and superior customer service with every branch, every day. To learn more, visit www.sierrapacificmortgage.com or call (916) 932-1700.

