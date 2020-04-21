Port Tampa & CURA Freight Send Message of Reassurance to Tampa Bay Community

"We Are Open & Thank you" 2 messages from Port Tampa & CURA Freight put together to put minds at ease to the Tampa Community.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Co-message from Port Tampa and CURA Freight is on display South Bound on I-275 in Tampa, FL. It has been up since the last week of March when COVID 19 concerns were at a high“We are open for business, Supporting our community” Such a simple message, yet very powerful. Together a message of reassurance, confidence, and togetherness displayed for all Tampa Citizens to see.Cura Freight partner, Port Tampa Bay, has arisen as one such key business that continues to be open for operation. Over the past several weeks, Americans have shifted their spending away from luxury goods in exchange for the everyday necessities. The needs of the community can only be met through the critical infrastructure that Port Tampa Bay, the largest port in Florida, provides the state.Port Tampa Bay has a deep impact on the economy with its support of more than 85,000 direct and indirect jobs. The safety and health of their employees remain paramount in these uncertain times. Port Tampa Bay has instituted guidelines from the CDC, such as providing hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and protective gear to employees. As well as implementing social distancing protocols to keep all workers safe.“CURA thrives in the face of adversity and pride ourselves on dedication, teamwork, and relentless customer service”, states Cura President, Eddie Santucci. “Understanding that transportation fuels this country, especially in a time of crisis, makes it even more imperative that our services experience no interruption.”Port Tampa Bay and Cura Freight understand the vital role they play in their local communities and across the country. In these times of uncertainty, life itself can be overwhelming. This united message to citizens of Tampa and surrounding areas, aims to settle any uneasiness amongst the local communities. Reassuring everyone that local businesses are working together to make sure the shelves stay replenished and goods are shipped.CURAs 2nd display is a large billboard-sized message of thanks and positivity to all the truckers out there. Our signage along the I-275 is clear and direct: "THANK YOU, TRUCK DRIVERS" And as you move those goods to your next destination, remember that Americans have not forgotten about you.



