Cinedigm Announces Record Ad-Supported User Growth Milestones for Q1 2020

In March 2020, Cinedigm’s footprint reached approximately 9.4 million monthly active ad-supported viewers across Cinedigm’s digital networks distributed via linear Free Ad-supported TV (FAST) and Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), up more than 108% from the 4.5 million viewers reported in October, 2019.

Key Milestones and Facts*:

FAST linear channel delivery reached approx. 7.2 million monthly active viewers across eight live channels across partner base including Xumo, Stirr, Samsung TV Plus™, The Roku Channel™, Vizio Watch Free™, DistroTV, and others.

AVOD channel delivery reached approx. 2.2 million monthly unique viewers across five channels on partners including Tubi, Stirr, Xumo, and others.

Total viewing hours were up 636% YoY and more than 419% since Oct 2019.

Total viewing hours were up 28% MoM in March 2020 with the commencement of shelter-in-place restrictions due to COVID-19.

Increased highly valuable connected TV ad requests to 89% of overall inventory mix.

Added three additional Ad Demand Partners in the Quarter.

*All figures based on Jan-March 2020 performance data.

** YoY comparisons are between March 2019 and March 2020

“Our strategic focus on linear and scale AVOD channel deployment continues to pay off with rapid growth of our user footprint,” says Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “Despite the challenges facing America and the advertising industry in whole, our focus on building a strong base of addressable, connected TV users and an emphasis on premium film and TV content has us well-positioned in the most defensible sector in the advertising industry. We are enthusiastically redoubling our efforts to sever a great experience to cord-cutting and value-seeking consumers over the next several quarters as we emerge as a leader in OTT channel operation and management.”

Updates on Recent and Upcoming Key OTT Initiatives:

Launch of the Bob Ross Channel – Cinedigm’s Channel in partnership with Bob Ross Inc. launched on April 16 th 2020. The Channel will continue to roll out to additional platforms over the coming quarter and anticipates reach of more than 90 million homes by the end of Q2.



Cinedigm’s Channel in partnership with Bob Ross Inc. launched on April 16 2020. The Channel will continue to roll out to additional platforms over the coming quarter and anticipates reach of more than 90 million homes by the end of Q2. Viewster relaunch – Cinedigm’s European-centric AVOD service Viewster relaunched in the EU on select smart televisions. Given Viewster’s extensive base of international content rights, we anticipate expanding the channels footprint further in the EU, Asia, India and LatAM over the coming quarters.





Cinedigm’s European-centric AVOD service Viewster relaunched in the EU on select smart televisions. Given Viewster’s extensive base of international content rights, we anticipate expanding the channels footprint further in the EU, Asia, India and LatAM over the coming quarters. Additional Owned and Operated Channels – Leveraging the company’s substantial film and TV library assets, Cinedigm plans to launch two additional channels later this year, beginning with CONtv Anime , a 24/7 Japanese animation network to launch this quarter.



– Leveraging the company’s substantial film and TV library assets, Cinedigm plans to launch two additional channels later this year, beginning with , a 24/7 Japanese animation network to launch this quarter. Additional 3 rd Party Operated Channels – The company anticipates the launch of two channels with our partner All3Media in the coming quarter. Additionally, the company anticipates adding at least one to two additional channel partners per quarter for the remainder of the fiscal year.





– The company anticipates the launch of two channels with our partner All3Media in the coming quarter. Additionally, the company anticipates adding at least one to two additional channel partners per quarter for the remainder of the fiscal year. Distribution Expansion – Cinedigm further expanded our distribution footprint in Q1, including launches on Vizio WatchFree, Foxxum, Zeasn/Philips, Distro TV, Redbox, and others. The company plans on continuing our successful strategy of partnering with digital platforms, OEMs, telcos, and cable & broadband providers both domestically as well as internationally.

About Cinedigm:

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

