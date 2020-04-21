DHS Cybersecurity Advisor to Brief Louisville Executives on Vital Importance of Securing it Assets in a Covid-19 Environment

U.S. Department of Homeland Security regional executive to warn against complacency at virtual meeting of regional CISOs; registrations more than double over previously scheduled in-person sessions

The 2020 Louisville Virtual Cybersecurity Summit will take place this Thursday, April 23rd, enabling attendees to gain needed information despite the ongoing quarantine brought about by the global spread of the COVID-19 virus. A keynote presentation from Klint Walker, Cyber Security Advisor at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), tops the full-day agenda. The Summit will also feature industry expert presenters and virtual exhibits from cybersecurity solution providers.

“At the very time when much of our focus has been on our physical safety, it’s more important than ever to maintain a similar focus on the security of our data,” said Walker. “There are too many bad actors out there waiting for us to let our guard down or to be distracted by more immediate issues. If we do not maintain a constant vigilance, this may well have significant and detrimental long-term effects lasting well past our ability to control the spread of COVID-19. Cybersecurity professionals must stay focused on the task at hand.”

Data Connectors, which has conducted physical conferences since 1999, has rapidly responded to the COVID-19 crisis, moving its full schedule of planned events online. The cybersecurity community has responded to the opportunity: more than twice as many people have signed up for the virtual regional events than had registered to attend the previously scheduled in-person meetings.

The Virtual Summit will also feature an interactive panel discussion with some of the top Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from organizations throughout the Bluegrass, including:

Steven Ramirez, CISO, University of Louisville Health

Erick Franco, CIO, American Printing House for the Blind

Chris Riley, CISO, Ntirety

E.J. Hilbert, Managing Director and CISO, CNM LLP

Mike Dockery, VP and CISO, Cincinnati Insurance Companies

Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Solution providers at the Louisville Cybersecurity Summit include PacketViper, Check Point, Ivanti, Remediant, Trace 3, Blackberry Cylance, tenfold and more than a dozen other firms.

The Summit will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2020 and start at 8:30am Eastern time. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation. More information can be found at dataconnectors.com/louisvillepr .

Data Connectors’ Virtual Summits are planned through the end of June. They continue to focus on the local and regional requirements for cities such as Chicago, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Tampa and the eastern provinces in Canada. The firm will continue its physical, in-person Cybersecurity Conference Series after the COVID-19 crisis has subsided, although the company said it has been heartened by the response to the virtual meetings and is studying ways to incorporate them into its regular series of meetings.

Details for all events can be found at dataconnectors.com/attend.

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors ( dataconnectors.com ) has facilitated the collaboration between cybersecurity professionals and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 active vendor partners. Members enjoy informative education from industry luminaries, innovative solution providers and government agencies such as the FBI, InfraGard, US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security. Data Connectors brings live conferences to over 45 cities across North America each year, and also provides interactions with the community via virtual conferences, Web Briefings, and regular communications.

