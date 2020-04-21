Magnitude Software Names Simon West as Chief Marketing Officer

Appointment of veteran brand and marketing leader furthers Magnitude’s commitment to elevating customer experience, aggressive growth, and market leadership

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnitude Software , a leader in delivering unified application data management, announced today that Simon West has joined its executive team as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, West will extend Magnitude’s market leadership by implementing a unified global marketing vision, platform and strategy, building the foundation for increased growth and recognition as the leader in enabling organizations to realize the vast operational efficiencies promised by modern business applications.



“Adding Simon, a proven CMO, to our team underscores our intention to advance Magnitude’s position as a data management leader,” said Chris Ney, Chairman and CEO of Magnitude Software. “Simon brings a track record in propelling enterprise technology companies into global leaders. His expertise – combined with that of our existing team – will enable Magnitude to continue our expansion course, and deepen our commitment to enabling our global, blue-chip customer base to readily capitalize on this time of profound digital transformation.”

West brings to Magnitude over 20 years of experience marketing and positioning enterprise technology brands as thought and market leaders. In his most recent role as CMO for Cyxtera Technologies, West directed the brand development, marketing strategy and launch of a newly formed $2.8 billion global secure infrastructure services leader. He previously served as CMO for Virtustream, SoftLayer Technologies and Terremark.

“Magnitude is at the leading edge of the data revolution that is the engine driving today’s business transformation,” said West. “I’m excited to join a great team with a world-class suite of solutions. I look forward to helping tell the world our story as we partner with our customers to accelerate and advance their businesses by unlocking the power of their data.”

West’s appointment comes on the heels of multiple recent appointments to the Magnitude team, including Bas Kamphuis as General Manager, Productivity Business Unit and Maggie Key as Chief Customer Officer — further reinforcing the company’s deep and continued commitment to customer and partner success around the globe.

Magnitude enables organizations the world over to manage, streamline and harness their enterprise data to achieve key business goals. Over 1,500 customers, including 50 percent of the Fortune 100, use Magnitude solutions today. The global cloud ERP market is expected to grow to $28.8 billion in 2022, based on Statista forecasts, within a total ERP market that Gartner forecasts will be worth $44 billion by 2022.

