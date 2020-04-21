New UNITE® 20 Pro Webcam from ClearOne provides full 1080p HD resolution with a 120° ultra wide-angle field of view

ClearOne also announces an unbeatable MSRP price reduction on the UNITE 50 4K ePTZ camera for huddle workspaces.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing pro-quality web collaboration options to personal conferencing spaces, ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today introduced the new UNITE 20 Pro Webcam, shipping soon.



The UNITE 20 Pro Webcam easily mounts on a PC or laptop to provide a full 1080p30 image with an ultra wide-angle field-of-view up to 120°.

A super-high Signal-to-Noise Ratio and advanced 2D and 3D noise reduction provides superior desktop camera video quality.

Use the UNITE 20 Pro Webcam with a PC or laptop and your favorite web-conferencing application such as ClearOne’s COLLABORATE® Space, Microsoft® Teams, Zoom™, WebEx™, GoToMeeting™, and others

Pair the new UNITE 20 Pro Webcam with a ClearOne CHAT 50 or CHAT 150 speakerphone for the ultimate personal collaboration workspace for both high-quality video and audio.

For huddle spaces, take advantage of newly reduced pricing on ClearOne’s UNITE® 50 4K ePTZ Camera with 4K resolution and 120° ultra wide-angle field-of-view.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

