Work-from-Home Jobs in Medicare Market Poised for Growth Despite Increasing Unemployment Rates Amidst Coronavirus

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coronavirus has jarred the job market and cast uncertainty. However, one trendline that continues to show heavy growth is those joining the ranks of 65 years and older. In fact, at least 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every single day despite Coronavirus forcing a ‘shelter-in-place’. Their birthdays don’t seem to care that the rest of America is holding its breath. “ Selling Medicare Insurance plans is a career path well-positioned for an uptick in earnings,” observes Patrick Rodriguez, President of AGA, a top national Medicare-focused Field Marketing Organization (FMO).

Although government-funded programs are being rolled out to help stabilize the economy and help small businesses retain employees, recent and upcoming college and high school grads likely won’t benefit as most have not yet entered the workforce. In addition, individuals that are nearing retirement age may be heavily contemplating moving that date up and finding a way to supplement their income where they can.

Health Insurance Jobs

According to the United States Census Bureau, “By 2030, all Baby Boomers will be age 65 or older.” That’s 80 million Baby Boomers, and the overwhelming majority of those will be enrolling for Medicare benefits. With the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) beginning in October, it is an ideal time for anyone considering a new career path. Independent health insurance brokers can acquire the proper credentials and be ready to enroll Medicare beneficiaries into a Medicare plan quickly, even if they do not have prior experience.

AGA Field Marketing Organization Projecting Increased Agent Commissions

In 2019, 22 million people enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. “This uptrend has AGA independent brokers seeing significant increases in commissions and residual incomes year over year,” explains AGA’s Marketing Director, Shauna Haltom. Many will be taking a very close look at their Medicare benefits this year.

Independent brokers in the Medicare market choose this profession because they benefit from a flexible schedule, uncapped earning potential, and residual income. More importantly, brokers in the Medicare market enjoy serving one of the very demographics we are trying to protect from the Coronavirus – seniors.

To learn more about selling Medicare Insurance products or schedule a demo, visit https://appliedga.com/selling-medicare-insurance-plans/ .

About Applied General Agency, Inc. (AGA)

AGA is one of the largest Medicare-focused Field Marketing Organization ’s nationwide. With a commitment to helping agencies and brokers build their best business, AGA provides the best training and latest strategic tools to empower success.

Applied General Agency, Inc.

Anaheim, CA

800-498-6880

shaltom@appliedga.com

Independent Agent Yearly Growth Selling Medicare Products Real data on how independent agents used AGA as their FMO.



