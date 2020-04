El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Provide Business Update and Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, April 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that it will host a conference call to provide a business update as well as discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Bernard Acoca, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Larry Roberts, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with first quarter 2020 financial results will be issued that same day, shortly after the market close.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 855-327-6837 or for international callers by dialing 631-891-4304. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 or for international callers by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 10009259. The replay will be available until Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.elpolloloco.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com .

Investor Contact:

Fitzhugh Taylor, ICR

fitzhugh.taylor@icrinc.com

714-599-5200

