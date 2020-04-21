LAURA KIMPTON’S MONUMENTAL BURNING MAN LOVE SCULPTURE COMES TO RENOWN HEALTH HOSPITAL IN RENO, NEVADA

Kimpton’s sculpture brings a powerful message to healthcare workers, patients and the community.

/EIN News/ -- Reno, Nev., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOVE, a monumental word sculpture by artist Laura Kimpton, has been installed at Renown Health’s Regional Medical Center in downtown Reno. Visible to vehicular and pedestrian traffic along the frequently traveled Mill Street and Ryland Street corridors, the sculpture, a message of love from Kimpton to the hospital’s healthcare workers and patients, is an acknowledgment by the hospital that during a patient’s most difficult moments, art can be a source of inspiration, comfort and strength. On view until July 16, 2020, LOVE was lent to Renown by Kimpton and its installation was funded by Artown and the Renown Health Foundation.

“Creating monumental word art has been a powerful form of healing and expression,” says Kimpton. “I can’t tell you how beautiful it is that people will be able to see this work of art at the hospital during the coronavirus crisis, contemplate it and be inspired by it,” Kimpton emphasizes.

First seen at Burning Man in 2019, the overall footprint of the one-ton welded aluminum LOVE is 40-feet long by 4-feet deep. The sculpture was fabricated in Reno by Jeff Schomberg, Kimpton’s collaborator on 18 of her letter-based sculptures—including the iconic MAGIC, BELIEVE, OINK and MOM pieces, which have been exhibited worldwide. The freestanding sculpture with letters 10-feet tall and eight-feet wide has weighted steel base plates for anchorage. The sculpture is lit from within with color changing LED lights. The combination of the LEDs and the aluminum produces a unique look at night.

Dr. Tony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown says, “I have so much respect for artists like Laura and Jeff, and the way they connect with people through their art. Creating and installing this LOVE sculpture is an act of love they are doing for others. Caring for others and their emotions is also an art. I am inspired by the many passionate caregivers today practicing the art of medicine with patients within the walls of our hospitals, practices and homes. I know this work of art will inspire them. My appreciation goes out to all who helped bring this LOVE sculpture and bright light into our world. Art has been an inspiration to me for a long time and I hope that its beauty helps to bring inspiration and comfort to everyone who gets a chance to see it.”

Renown partnered with Reno non-profit, Artown, to fund the installation of the LOVE sculpture. For Artown, inspiring community through the arts is paramount—especially at this moment. “Artown is extremely honored to be able to provide comfort through our partnership with Renown and this incredible work of art by Laura Kimpton and Jeff Schomberg,” says Artown Executive Director Beth Macmillan. “This piece of art and the message of love during these uncertain times, promises to help enlighten, engage and heal the spirits of patients, physicians, nurses and employees at Renown who are fighting the good fight. People passing by the hospital will be warmed and inspired by the art and this one word, LOVE! Now, more than ever, the power of art will provide something beautiful to focus on and restore our confidence.”

About Laura Kimpton:

Laura Kimpton is a Los Angeles-based, American contemporary artist whose work consists of painting, mixed-media installations, and sculpture. Her creativity stems from a desire to question traditional views on social interaction, therefore invoking through her art a reaction from her viewers that ultimately completes her projects. Her raw and original work uses photography, found objects, televisions, paint, and resin–fusing objects of history to convey a very personal message. Laura Kimpton is best known for her Monumental Word Sculptures, which have been seen at Burning Man and purchased as permanent installations in Santa Rosa, Calif., Arlington, Texas, Reno, Nev., Hong Kong and Miami. View her work on Instagram.

About Renown Health

Renown Health is a locally governed and locally owned, not-for-profit integrated healthcare network serving northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California. Renown is one of the region’s largest private employers with a workforce of more than 7,000. It comprises three acute care hospitals, a rehabilitation hospital, the area’s most comprehensive medical group and urgent care network, and the region’s largest and only locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health. Renown has a long tradition and commitment to continually improve the care and the health of our community. For more information, visit renown.org.

About Artown

Artown is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen Reno’s arts industry, foster its civic identity and enhance its national image, thereby creating a climate for the cultural and economic rebirth of our region. The month-long summer arts festival features approximately 500 events produced by more than 150 artists, cultural organizations and businesses in locations citywide. For more information, go to artown.org.

