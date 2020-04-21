BOQI International Medical Enters into MOU with Dalian Shengshi Nianhua Hospital to Develop Telemedicine System

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with its wholly-owned subsidiary, BOYI technology, and Dalian Shengshi Nianhua Hospital to develop a telemedicine system for hospitals.

Dalian Shengshi Nianhua Hospital is a general hospital, located in Jinpu New District, Dalian, with a total area of ​​more than 5,000 square meters and 110 beds. The hospital has departments of internal medicine, surgery, otolaryngology, cardio-cerebrovascular, neurology, endocrinology, women and children, ophthalmology, oral cavity, skin, etc. Shengshi Nianhua Hospital provides remote diagnosis and treatment and connects with Dalian Medical University and major hospitals in Beijing for remote consultation.

According to the MOU, BOQI International Medical was expected to provide technical and financial support for the system development. BOYI technology was expected to be responsible for system development and functional testing. Dalian Shengshi Nianhua Hospital was expected to provide the hardware required for the telemedicine system, user feedback and hospital operation experience.

Hospitals and doctors can access the telemedicine system via PC or smartphone APP. The patients can access the telemedicine system via Wechat Official Accounts platform. The basic functions of the telemedicine system are expected to include:

PC: Patient Appointment Scheduling, Doctor Team Management, Notifications, Personal Medical Services (“PMS”) Agreement Management, etc.

Smartphone APP：Health Record Management, Personal Medical Services (“PMS”) Agreement Management, etc.

Wechat Official Accounts Platform: Health Record, Online Hospital Guide, News, etc.

The advanced functions of the telemedicine system are expected to include:

PC: Package Manager Service, Doctor Team Statistics, etc.

Smartphone APP：Chronic Disease Management, Mother and Newborn Care, etc.

Wechat Official Accounts Platform: Personal Medical Services Appointment, Remote Consultation, etc.

The premium functions of the telemedicine system are expected to include:

PC: System Management, Operation Log Management, etc.

Smartphone APP：My PMS Agreement, My Appointment, Remote Consultation, etc.

Wechat Official Accounts Platform: My Appointment Record, My Account, etc.

"The cooperation brings together Dalian Shengshi Nianhua Hospital’s depth of expertise with our experience in utilizing technologies to improve the lives of consumers. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, doctors have increased their use of alternative methods to communicate with patients, with telemedicine services experiencing big jump in demand," said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc. "The telemedicine system empowers customers to conveniently follow up with the right treatment online or even better, implement healthy habits through our healthcare management. Ultimately, we hope to make our telemedicine system more practical, increase hospital capabilities and customize the system for more hospital clients."

About BOQI International Medical Inc.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation) (NASDAQ: BIMI) was founded in 2006. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized following efforts led by Mr. Yongquan Bi, the company’s new Chairman, with a renewed focus on the health industry. The company is now transforming from a provider of integrated energy conservation solutions utilizing energy-saving equipment, technical services and energy management re-engineering project operations to a medical and health service provider. BOQI International Medical Inc. offers a broad range of consumer-directed health products and related services, including medical, pharmacy and behavioral health plans, chronic disease management services, and health information technology products and services. BOQI International Medical Inc. is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless care they need when and where they need it.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are considered “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or “anticipates” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements regarding the efficacy of investment in research and development are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effect of political, economic, and market conditions and geopolitical events; legislative and regulatory changes that affect our business; the availability of funds and working capital; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; investor sentiment; and our reputation. We do not undertake any responsibility to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to take into account events or circumstances that occur after the date of this report. Additionally, we do not undertake any responsibility to update you on the occurrence of any unanticipated events, which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The factors discussed herein are expressed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at http://www.sec.gov.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: BIMI@dgipl.com



