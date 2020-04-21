First Ozone Inc. Sales Surge as Businesses Address the Need for Disinfection Systems to Combat COVID-19

Ozone technology is being utilized around the world to address the urgent need for viable, safe disinfectants to protect the public – now and in the future

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – First Ozone Inc. (“First Ozone” or the “Company”), a pioneer in ozonated water-based disinfection systems, today announces that the Company has increased production by 100% to meet the sudden, growing demand for its ozone-based disinfection systems – including orders from restaurants, commercial kitchens and nursing homes, as well as mobile businesses, such as delivery services and transportation companies. Ozone is considered a superior alternative to bleach, as it is a naturally derived product.

“Health care workers around the world are challenged by using diluted bleach as a solution for disinfection in treatment centers, retirement facilities, nursing homes, transportation vehicles, ships and food plants,” stated Nick Niksefat, president of First Ozone Inc. “Bleach and prepared disinfection products are in high demand and are difficult to acquire, and there is the added issue of storing and mixing toxic chemicals. The ozone solution produced through the Company’s point-of-use water purification system is a very effective disinfectant and completely safe for skin contact.”

How Ozone Works

Ozone is produced naturally by UV (sunlight) and high voltage discharge (lightning storms). The distinctive scent one smells outdoors following a lightning storm is the smell of ozone. It is one of the ways nature cleans the air we breathe. Ozone is made up of three oxygen molecules. It is produced when UV or an electrical charge passes through an oxygen molecule (two oxygen atoms of O 2 ) and breaks it apart. When the single atoms regather, they become three atoms of oxygen, which is now the highly oxidative molecule called ozone. When the static-loaded ozone molecule (O 3 ) makes contact with something “oxidation able,” such as bacteria, virus, molds and other microbials, ozone destroys them on contact.

Ozone can be broadly used for purification and disinfection. Its largest industry use is for the safe treatment (disinfection) of municipal water, as seen in the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Ozone is also being increasingly used in the food processing, restaurant and pharmaceutical industries.

As an example, two of First Ozone’s clients, Erewhon organic supermarkets and Coral Tree Café restaurants, have recently adopted the Company’s ozonated water systems as an added protective measure for food and surface disinfection at their RTE (ready to eat) commissary operations.

Ozonated water disinfects 3,000 times faster and is 50% stronger than chlorine products, and it is organic, as recognized by the USDA. The FDA and EPA have further approved the use of ozone as an antibacterial agent for over 10 years.

First Ozone systems are manufactured in the United States and are easily installed at point of use; primarily a cold-water tap. The systems are installed and maintained by the Company’s certified First Ozone team of technicians. First Ozone products leave behind no residues, off flavors or tastes. The Company’s Ozone system is 100% chemical-free and certified organic – its only byproduct is oxygen.

To purchase First Ozone products or to learn more, visit the Company’s website at https://firstozone.com/ .

About First Ozone Inc.

First Ozone, based in Los Angeles, California, is the developer and manufacturer of patent-pending disinfection and water treatment systems. The Company’s technologies produce ozonated water for food processors, restaurants, nursing homes and facilities that need the highest degree of microbial protection in a completely safe and organic manner. First Ozone currently offers supermarkets and restaurants a cost-effective way to safely disinfect meat, poultry, seafood, fruits and vegetables. All food industry products are National Sanitation Foundation, International (NSF) Registered. For more information about First Ozone, visit the Company’s website at https://firstozone.com/ or contact the Company directly at 800-436-2183.

Media Inquiries: info@firstozone.com

Wire Service Contact:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com







