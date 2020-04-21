CBD Hemp Experts Rolls Out New Revolutionary Water Soluble Nano-Emulsified CBD Products

Customers can now purchase Hemp-derived CBD products powered by groundbreaking nanotechnology for optimal and fast absorption.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBD Hemp Experts has released their new line of Water Soluble Nano-Emulsified CBD products using their exclusive Next Generation Bioavailability (Hydro-NGB™) technology to promote enhanced absorption for their newest manufactured CBD products.The new premium Water Soluble Nano CBD Tincture Drops are the first to debut in this superior category of increased bioavailability products. The Water Soluble Nano CBD Tincture Drops were specifically developed to be more easily absorbed, increase the speed of utilization and ultimately be more efficient.“We have been working around the clock perfecting our nanotechnology processes and the formulation of this new Water Soluble Nano line. We are beyond excited to bring these new premium grade products to our wholesale clients with many more in development. Our offering of over 100 different CBD products has already benefitted numerous people, and now we have found a way to enhance those benefits in a tremendous way by maximizing the effectiveness,” stated Gregg Sturz, Co-Founder of CBD Hemp Experts.Through the use of our proprietary nanotechnology, the particle size of the nano-emulsified CBD is less than 100nm (1 nanometer = 1/100,000,000,000th of a meter). This unique process reduces the CBD particles so small that millions of them could fit on the head of a pin. These tiny particles are now more easily absorbed, thus increasing the speed of absorption and utilization of the CBD by the body.The introduction of this proprietary manufacturing process will undoubtedly change the consumers’ experience as a result of the quicker onset time, reduced dissolution, direct absorption and increased bioavailability all while enhancing the consumers experience from the added benefits of the Hydro-NGB technology.In addition to their proprietary technology and innovative products, CBD Hemp Experts oversees every part of the product development process, from the US-sourced industrial hemp, to the extraction, purification, formulation, manufacturing, and even the label design and packaging of the finished goods. For these reasons, and for many others, CBD Hemp Experts is uniquely positioned to provide some of the quickest turnaround times and lowest MOQ’s for fulfillment and distribution nationally.As a single-source manufacturer and wholesaler, CBD Hemp Experts provides one of the largest selections of reliable and effective CBD products in the market, which include topicals, salves, balms, creams, serums, drops, sprays, capsules, edibles and more. All CBD Hemp Experts products are lab tested for purity, potency and efficacy to ensure retailers can offer their customers the safest and highest quality premium grade CBD products.CBD Hemp Experts is planning on releasing more products utilizing their Hydro-NGB technology over the next several months to create a complete and diverse line of Water Soluble Nano CBD products for consumers.About CBD Hemp ExpertsCBD Hemp Experts is one of the largest wholesale providers of premium Hemp-derived CBD products. With more than 100+ different uniquely formulated CBD products to choose from in the area of Health & Wellness, Beauty & Personal Care and Pet Care, your personal brand exposure is unlimited. All of their wholesale CBD products are produced using the highest quality US industrial hemp and is manufactured in GMP-Certified and FDA-registered facilities. They strategically partner with the world's leading formulators, scientists, doctors and experts to ensure their products are effective, safe and the highest quality in the world.Whether you're looking to grow your CBD business through white label, private label or even customized, CBD Hemp Experts is positioned in the heart of the growing CBD Oil industry, and provides the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to introduce your brand into the booming CBD market.For more information please go to: cbdhempexperts.com



