Nozomi Networks Hosts Live COVID-19 Interview with Former DHS Undersecretary Suzanne Spaulding

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT and IoT security, is hosting a live interview at 11 a.m., EDT, Thursday with Suzanne Spaulding, Former Under Secretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD) at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).



As global threat actors, including nation-states, exploit the COVID-19 crisis, OT and IoT security is facing new challenges. In Thursday’s live interview, Ms. Spaulding will join Nozomi Networks Co-founder Andrea Carcano and Technology Evangelist Chris Grove to share her perspective on emerging threats. They’ll discuss how the pandemic is driving new public and private sector efforts to manage global cybersecurity risks.

Who: Suzanne Spaulding, Former DHS Undersecretary, joined by Nozomi Networks Co-founder Andrea Carcano and Technology Evangelist Chris Grove.



What: Join a live COVID-19 interview – Dealing with OT & IoT Security During a Pandemic



When: 11 a.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020



About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is the leader in OT and IoT security and visibility. We accelerate digital transformation by unifying cybersecurity visibility for the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, building automation and other OT sites around the world. Our innovation and research make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks through exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insight.

www.nozominetworks.com



About Nozomi Networks COVID-19 Community Initiative

As coronavirus crosses the globe and malicious threat actors find new ways to exploit the pandemic for their own gain, the critical infrastructure we rely on for everyday life has never been at greater risk. Working from home is now the norm for millions of people around the world. In many cases remote access is now the only safe way to maintain standard industrial operational processes. This tectonic shift requires an immediate adaption to your organization’s OT and IoT security program. As a free service to the global security community, Nozomi Networks is sharing its knowledge and expertise by providing ongoing OT and IoT security support including shared threat intelligence, free tools, training and support. Learn more at www.nozominetworks.com/labs/covid-19-cybersecurity .

Press Contact:

Jil Backstrom - jil.backstrom@nozominetworks.com - 303.913.1650

