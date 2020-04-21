Tombstone Mining Provides Update, Begins Construction Phase for Bringing Harquahala Gold to Market

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB:TMBXF) (“Tombstone”, “Tombstone Exploration”, or the “Company”), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, in partnership with Goldrock Resources Inc. (together, the “Bonanza Mining Company” or the “Partners”), is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders as the Partners gear up for construction and production activities at the Harquahala Mine.



Location of On-site Water Well. The Company is excited to report that the Partners have discovered an on-site water well capable of fully supplying the construction and production process at Harquahala, including the leaching extraction process following the construction of the heap leach pad. Management notes that this discovery will significantly reduce the cost of production on a per-unit basis and shorten total time to market extracted gold.

Full Permissions in Place. Further to the Company’s release dated April 15, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (“ADEQ”) has now confirmed that all permissions are in place to allow for full development and Construction at the Harquahala Mine site.

Construction Timeline. Construction of the 242,000 cubic yard heap leach pad and 4,126,239-gallon double-lined pregnant solution pond are slated to begin in May. Management now expects the construction phase to last 60-90 days, after which time the Company will begin to extract tangible gold from the site and bring it to market.

“The big news is that we have located an on-site water well source that is expected to completely supply all necessary water for the extraction process,” commented Alan Brown, Tombstone CEO and President. “That will save us a lot of money and expedite the process to launching production and bringing tangible gold to market. Construction of the leach pad will commence in May, and we look forward to providing further updates as this process unfolds.”

