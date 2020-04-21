New Playbook on Managing Remotely Based on Latest COVID-19 Human Capital Management Research

Brandon Hall Group’s latest research on longer-term challenges from COVID-19 and insights from the expert team of analysts provides an actionable playbook for human capital management professionals on how to manage a remote workforce during this pandemic and beyond.

When organizations return to their workplaces, there will still be a significant number of people who will continue to work from home — and an ongoing need for the skills to manage this remote workforce.

The resources in this playbook are drawn from current Brandon Hall Group research, ongoing studies relating to the COVID-19 disruption, and relevant tools and worksheets.

On April 14 Brandon Hall Group conducted a pulse survey (Responding to Longer-Term HR Challenges from COVID-19) of human resources at corporate organizations on how they are and asked, what the biggest concerns about productivity loss from remote workers:

74% Distractions from home (chores/children/pets, etc.)

62% Employees are less connected with their managers

36% Managers are unable to properly time-manage employees’ tasks

“Employee engagement is always important and especially critical during periods of disruption,” said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group CEO. “Since we define engagement as the outcome of everyday employee experiences, the playbook includes a self-assessment tool and strategies for improving employee experiences any time, but especially now.”

Employees want to feel a strong connection to the organization they work for. This is even more important during a crisis. There are many elements to creating a sense of belong, including:

Connecting with organizational leaders

Meaningful work that aligns with organizational goals and values

Listening — and implementing — suggestions and ideas

Getting frequent and meaningful feedback from managers and peers

Learning and training opportunities

Information and assistance to coping with difficult situations

“One of the best strategies for driving excellent employee experiences is to recognize good work, good deeds and good efforts,” said Claude Werder, Brandon Hall Group SVP and Principal HCM Analyst. “Our research shows that recognition is most effective when it is performance-based, timely, inclusive and frequent. However, less than half of organizations do any of those things.”

As organizations seek to transition to a future inexorably altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, strategic change management will be important. The key is to always understand who your “customers” are and solve challenges from several angles. This playbook includes tools that provide the guidance that human capital management leaders can use and build upon.

“In the weeks and months ahead, change will be continuous,” said Michael Rochelle, Brandon Hall Group Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst. “In this environment of ever-present and ongoing disruption, it is easy to react to the moment without considering the impact of your actions. Change is made easier by following a smart change-management process.”

To download Managing Remotely During Disruption: Research and Guidance for COVID-19 and Beyond, visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2020-04-17/9zk5fv.

This playbook will be updated regularly, as warranted.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. (http://www.brandonhall.com)

