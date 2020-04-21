Delta Data to Provide New Macro-Economic Revenue Forecasting IntelliCaster Tool Free to Asset Managers During COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ga., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Data, a fintech company providing infrastructure technology for the pooled investment community, will be offering customers and non-customers alike access to its newly launched institutional profit and expense forecasting tool: IntelliCaster. The tool allows users to input and track multiple economic models that provide a baseline for asset managers to forecast asset flows and their associated expenses based on a variety of critical factors. Additional factors calculated against each model include sales forecasts by dealer, product and asset class, and dynamically calculated fee data.

The tool officially launched at the annual NICSA Strategic Leadership Forum and is already in use by a major investment management firm. Information on securing the IntelliCaster tool can be found here .

“IntelliCaster’s ability to maintain and provide critical insights on multiple financial models to aid in more efficient and automated forecasting was tailor made for a crisis like the current pandemic. Technology supporting automation of scenario models developed around major economic variables will provide asset managers with a picture of what profits against expenses should look like and help with planning for the rest of the year. The financial community is in this fight together, so we’re opening our toolbox and sharing some of our most powerful predictive assets,” says Whitfield Athey, CEO, Delta Data.

Delta Data’s IntelliCaster tool provides asset managers with a platform to input multiple economists’ generated macro-economic based models. The models are then used as the basis for scenarios that include adjustments from sales by region, dealer or product, and by finance that adjusts by share class, fee waivers, and other proprietary inputs from that specific asset manager. Once the data has been input into the system, IntelliCaster yields forward looking composite analysis of projected distribution fees, expenses, and profit. Fee agreements input into the system provides a monthly expense calculation that is then applied against the future AUM models.

Analytic dashboards and reports based on the performance by scenario against actual results provide additional insight. Multiple models can be continually analyzed in an automated fashion with the impact of external factors highlighted, to give a more realistic profit forecasting by month spanning various future quarters. The solution delivers many profit and expense models per product, channel, and platform. The delta between the models indicates a more realistic forecast of performance against predictions.

Additional information on IntelliCaster and a use case webinar can be found here .

About Delta Data:

Delta Data provides back-end solutions processing trillions of dollars in assets for the mutual fund industry, supporting four of the top 10 US banks, four of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and four of the top five US investment managers. Delta Data’s industry-vetted and sophisticated SaaS integrated technology suite enables financial companies to manage the dynamic environment of regulatory change and risk associated with internal and external data management. Delta Data’s unique position within the financial industry allows for the maximum effective application of the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to provide a turnkey solution for financial services companies seeking to stay ahead of the change.

