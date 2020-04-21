Tellabs Optical LAN enables McGough’s Open, Healthy and Smart office

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, announces that McGough installed, and operates, a Tellabs Optical LAN solution that successfully delivers flexibility in support of their network connectivity in a spacious, productive, healthy and smart modern workplace at their new headquarters.



The Tellabs Optical LAN solution is based on PON technologies that is adapted for enterprise networks, supports advanced IP/Ethernet protocols and promotes the use of fiber cabling deep inside buildings. Optical LAN speeds IT staff productivity with simplification, reduces network vulnerability points and offers the best network capacity and connectivity density.

McGough’s new, modern and distinctive corporate headquarters transforms a 60-year-old trucking terminal into a 21st century work environment, and then further expands their office footprint with a brand-new two-story wing built from the ground up. This state-of-the-art modern office allows their employees to team together in an open, healthy and flexible floorplan design meant to stimulate great collaboration and creativity; featuring flexible workstations, huddle areas, many sun-soaked windows, break stations, extended ceilings and natural light filled conference rooms. To best match their diverse architectural needs, construction demands and corporate goals, they chose Tellabs Optical LAN which ideally addressed their building challenges with:

More flexible design that breaks traditional network barriers

Offering ease of use with the more automation and less human touch

Ensuring least disruptive future path to new technologies, including wireless

“It is very important to us to have the ability to easily, and with the lowest possible costs and least disruption to our business, to change network technologies. Wi-Fi is a great example of a rapidly evolving technology. By building this network with singlemode fiber, and Tellabs Optical LAN, we have put ourselves in the best position to support whatever the future brings,” said Paul Boespflug, McGough Chief Technology Officer.

“Tellabs Optical LAN truly is the best choice for modern, open, healthy, and smart buildings. Optical LAN uniquely connects any network design, cable, service and IoT endpoint. It offers faster installs with dynamic connectivity of users, devices, and services. Plus, it scales bandwidth capacity, and number of connected devices, with true network needs,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President and CEO.

You can read more about the Tellabs Optical LAN system installed at McGough headquarters by accessing our more detailed case study available on our website.

about McGough

McGough is a premier general contractor and construction management firm offering full-service real estate capability. The firm, incorporated in 1956 by Peter McGough and his six sons, remains a family-owned company today. McGough is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota with branch offices in Iowa, North Dakota and Texas that facilitate project development and construction activities nationwide.

McGough was born of passion and true craftsmen, and these roots have continued to shape the company through its evolution. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality buildings that perform optimally for owners throughout their lifespan and employ high-quality practices in doing so. Over the many decades we’ve been in business, we have built not only great buildings, but also exceptional experiences for our customers and partners. We value the passion and commitment that drive our reputation for quality.

to learn more, visit www.mcgough.com

about Tellabs

Tellabs is leading network innovations with access technologies built to exceed today’s demands while delivering modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people.

to learn more, visit www.tellabs.com

