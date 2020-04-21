Green Thumb Industries (GTI) To Hold First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on May 14, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 5:00 pm ET following the release of its first quarter 2020 financial results after market close.



The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 833-502-0470 (Toll-Free) or 236-714-2182 (International) with conference ID: 2597929. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of GTI’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,700 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Dooley

Chief Strategy Officer

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Media Contact

Linda Marsicano

VP, Corporate Communications

lmarsicano@gtigrows.com

773-354-2004

Source: Green Thumb Industries



