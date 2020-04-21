ISC® to Release 2020 First Quarter Financial Results on May 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) advises that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 after market close. ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.company.isc.ca .



An investor conference call will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results. Participants may join the call by dialing toll-free (844) 419-1765 or (216) 562-0470 for calls outside North America. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teleconference providers globally are experiencing spikes in conference call volumes. As a result, it is recommended that participants try to dial in to the call 15-20 minutes before the start time to avoid long hold times or missing the start of the call.

ISC encourages those who are joining the call on a listen-only basis to join the live audio webcast of the conference call which will be available on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events . The audio file with a replay of the webcast will be available about 24 hours after the event on our website at the link above. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC® is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC® is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC® trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.