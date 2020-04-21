TELUS Montreal Community Board gives $130,000 to nonprofits to aid in COVID-19 response

10 charities in Montreal receiving emergency relief grants

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the TELUS Montreal Community Board announced it is directing $130,000 in grants to local, grassroots charities to support organizations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is committing another $470,000 for a total of $600,000 to be given out in 2020. TELUS and its 13 Canadian Community Boards have a longstanding history of being there for our local customers and communities in the face of adversity.



“In these unprecedented times, the value that the charitable sector provides our communities is more evident than ever. As charities across the country work to rapidly pivot their programs, these funds from the TELUS Manitoba Community Board are crucial to enable delivery of resources to those who need it most,” said Isabelle Huot, Board Chair of the TELUS Montreal Community Board, owner of Kilo Solution Clinics and author. “TELUS Community Boards have empowered local community leaders who know the needs in their communities best with the power to make funding decisions that will have the greatest impact on the lives of their neighbours, and we are pleased to again support vital community work during this crisis.”

The 10 grassroots organizations receiving emergency funding to support COVID relief from the TELUS Montreal Community Board are:

The Lighthouse Children and Families - emergency Fund to provide pediatric palliative care through telemedicine

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada - emergency support for youth with blood cancer

Maison des petits tournesols - online and virtual support services to grieving youth

Fraser Hickson - virtual workshops and training for the "minibiblioPLUS" program

Les Amis de la montagne - mental health and well -being program through nature outings

L'Appart à moi - food safety and cooking workshops for young adults with intellectual disabilities

School board of the Vallée-des-Tisserands - funding for bike desks for youth with ADHD

Fondation du Centre de répit Saint-Louis - funding of a multisensory room

Projet Équestre Goldie - ramp for disabled youth to access therapeutic horse riding sessions

La Rencontre Théâtre-Ados - drama and film program for immigrant and newcomer youth

Since 2005, TELUS’ 13 Canadian Community Boards have given $75 million to local, grassroots charities that help vulnerable kids gain access to the technology, health and educational resources that give them the opportunity to thrive in our increasingly digital world.

On March 18, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation announced a $10 million commitment to urgently support and enhance public healthcare capacity and community response across Canada including funding to help purchase new medical technology and equipment, such as ventilators, as well as increased support for food security, outreach to isolated seniors, virtual education programs, and mental health initiatives.

For the latest information about TELUS’ support during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit telus.com/covid19 .

About TELUS TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

